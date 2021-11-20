Celebrity weddings bring a whole lot of excitement with them. They usually have fans anticipating where the wedding is going to be, what the bride and groom will be wearing in each of the ceremonies and what not.

And when it comes to celebrity brides and their bridal lehengas, the excitement is usually 3 times greater. For instance, it was so beautiful to see how Patralekhaa's bridal veil had a Bengali verse embroidered on it. What a wonderful detail to incorporate for one of the most important days of your life! And so, here's a list of celebs who've gotten meaningful words embroidered on their wedding saris or dresses. Take a look.

1. Patralekhaa

As we all know, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married recently. Patralekhaa's wedding sari, which was designed by Sabyasachi had a Bengali verse inscribed on its veil. The verse said, 'I surrender my full love to you.'

2. Deepika Padukone

The same goes for Deepika Padukone's wedding lehenga. Also designed by Sabyasachi, the dupatta that Deepika wore with her lehenga had, 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava,' (may you always be lucky as a married woman) embroidered on its border.

3. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's Ralph Lauren dress AKA the dress she wore for her Christian wedding, had 8 words hand-stitched into it. She chose to get this sewn in, 'Nicholas Jerry Jonas, 1st December 2018, Madhu & Ashok, Om Namah Shivay, Family, Hope, Compassion and Love.' Cute right?

4. Meghan Markle

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married, the whole world watched and marveled at the royal beauty of it all. She chose to get her bespoke Givenchy gown's veil embroidered with flowers to represent the 53 nations of the Commonwealth, the California poppy (to pay respect to where she's from), and the Wintersweet, a flower that grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

5. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber was straight up bold and totally Gen Z with her choice of embroidery. She got, 'Till death do us part,' sewn in to her Off-White wedding dress' veil.

6. Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff kept everything super minimal and elegant. From the cut of the dress to the the embroidery inside it, as well. She got, her and her husband's initials embroidered on the inside of the dress's skirt. So thoughtful!

This is a genuinely great idea!