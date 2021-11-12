Let's face it: we all have been there. Hours of mindless scrolling on Facebook making us feel guilty with our brain screaming "STOP!" the loudest it can, but our thumbs on the mobile screen or fingers on the keyboard always seem to have other plans. Well, even if none of us (sadly) could ever put our scrolling sprees on hold, this guy surely had it all figured out. CEO of wearable device company Pavlok, the Indian-American Maneesh Sethi, had once hired a woman named Kara to slap him every time his social media desires got the best of him and he strayed off to use Facebook.

In 2012, Sethi advertised on Craigslist that he was looking for a 'slapper' for $8 an hour to watch his screen and slap him if he went on Facebook, in order to increase his productivity. Well, his 'painful' decision didn't go in vain, as his productivity did increase to 98%!

In 2012, A computer entrepreneur,Maneesh Sethi hired someone to slap him if he checked Facebook while working. He put up the advert on craigslist with an offer of $8/hr.



In 2014, his company created a device called Pavlok which could help users break habits and addictions. pic.twitter.com/BeX2MTgVIP — Science, Technology and Mathematics (STEM) (@Fun_STEM_basics) August 7, 2019

The photo of Sethi being slapped by Kara recently resurfaced as Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, reacted to the picture with two fire emojis, apparently branding the whole stunt as LIT. It's what is is.

🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2021

Sethi himself was baffled as he realized that Elon Musk had reacted to his idea. His response is as funny as the content itself.

I'm the guy in this picture. Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I'll ever reach? Is this my icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols elon posted? Time will tell. — Maneesh Sethi (@maneesh) November 10, 2021

Netizens couldn't resist responding to this whole incident. Here are the best reactions:

I would hire this guy to slap me if I used Facebook (for better results). pic.twitter.com/N9pyCdUO1c — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) November 10, 2021

Indian thing, got enough slaps since kindergarten 😂 — Prabhu Hooli (ಪ್ರಭು ಹೂಲಿ) (@PrabhuDHooli) November 11, 2021

it's real. The person was me lol — Maneesh Sethi (@maneesh) November 10, 2021

I knew slapping myself wasn’t mad …. https://t.co/U1duRvkLoF — Bouncy Rick (@RickTradesCoins) November 10, 2021

Where the fuck was I when he was interviewing candidates for this job https://t.co/bjqVIpCcvf — Unwrapped Gift (@unwrappedgift) November 10, 2021

Look at the joy on her face. Getting paid to do the thing you love is awesome. https://t.co/nx2T7n21q4 — Faisal (@SfslSyed) November 11, 2021

Need someone to slap me every time I act like a moron. TIA. https://t.co/dphgrSjz6p — Jazz (@MissZamarripa) November 11, 2021

At the end we'd just say, modern problems require modern solutions!