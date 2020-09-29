Chadwick Boseman passed away earlier this month after battling with colon cancer for four years. Stories and testimonies of the actor's character have been making the rounds ever since, and there is one in particular which had us tearing up.

Recently, his co-star from 21 Bridges, Sienna Miller spoke up about how the actor donated part of his own pay to ensure that she was paid what she deserved.

Chadwick co-produced the film and went to great lengths to get her on-board. At a time when Sienna didn't want to work anymore because she was exhausted, he convinced her to. And when Sienna asked the studio for a specific pay, they refused, despite the sufficient budget.

However, Chadwick was quick to step in and forsake part of his salary because in his words, ‘You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.’

But there was no showiness, it was, ‘Of course I'll get you to that number, because that's what you should be paid.’

- Sienna Miller to Empire

The pay disparity in the industry is no secret, Sienna recalled in her interview in Empire that she often retold this story to her other male co-stars. And they would go all quiet and go home, having to rethink their decisions.

Chadwick's death has been a tragic loss to his fans across the world but the legacy he's left behind continues to inspire.