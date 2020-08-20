Actor Kangana Ranaut has never been one to mince her words. In fact, from the time she branded Karan Johar as the 'flagbearer of nepotism', she has been referring to celebrities with different names.

Here's a look at all the names Kangana, or her team on Twitter, has called her colleagues:

1. Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker: 'B-grade actress' and 'needy outsiders'

“ -Needy outsider

- B grade actress

(But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” 🤓🤓

Net net I think this was a compliment! 😍🙏🏽

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on 🌻🌻🤩🤩#KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

2. Rhea Chakraborty: 'Vulture'

News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?No wonder he fell for a vulture post that. https://t.co/A4er01wZ6p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020

3. Deepika Padukone: 'Depression ka dhanda chalane wali' (someone who makes a 'business' out of depression'.

Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi 🙏#CBIforShushant #SushantSingRajput #1stStepToSSRJustice pic.twitter.com/Yodb66hD67 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

4. Karan Johar: 'Papa Jo'

5. Aditya Roya Kapoor and Alia: 'Below average pappus'.

Somebody need to find R Balki he is hiding, he said there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia 😂sharm karlo, thodi sharm karlo, brainwashing ki bhi limit hoti hai, both pappus are below average glorified by mafia media,their friends and fake awards, their time is up 👍 https://t.co/XGzPytDcd2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 13, 2020

She also called star kids, '10th fail papa ka Pappu and papa ki pari types'

This is true Bullywood is run by underworld’s left overs 10th fail papa ka Pappu and papa ki pari types, their dumbness and incompetence is flaunted in shows like KWK and they are hugely Hinduphobic as well - KR https://t.co/9PxgxZ2TXB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 14, 2020

6. Ayushmann Khurrana: 'Chaploos outsider'; 'mediocre'

Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them .. -KR https://t.co/vqzy0JuihP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 9, 2020

7. Alia Bhatt: 'K'Jo's puppet'

8. Ranbir Kapoor: 'Serial skirt chaser'

Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families. https://t.co/gJ2AFWtxYK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 9, 2020

9. Anurag Kashyap: 'Mini Mahesh Bhatt'; 'woke liberal'

..she sacrificed a good a script but their desperation ruined an opportunity of a good film about grandparents and senior acrtresses lost out on work who need to be seen by audiences in new light, shame on these jokers for spreading lies .. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 24, 2020

Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia 👏👏👏 https://t.co/PjP9JJ3Ymy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

No filter needed?