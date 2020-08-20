Actor Kangana Ranaut has never been one to mince her words. In fact, from the time she branded Karan Johar as the 'flagbearer of nepotism', she has been referring to celebrities with different names.  

Here's a look at all the names Kangana, or her team on Twitter, has called her colleagues: 

1. Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker: 'B-grade actress' and 'needy outsiders'

2. Rhea Chakraborty: 'Vulture'

3. Deepika Padukone: 'Depression ka dhanda chalane wali' (someone who makes a 'business' out of depression'.  

4. Karan Johar: 'Papa Jo'

5. Aditya Roya Kapoor and Alia: 'Below average pappus'. 

She also called star kids, '10th fail papa ka Pappu and papa ki pari types'

6. Ayushmann Khurrana: 'Chaploos outsider'; 'mediocre'

7. Alia Bhatt: 'K'Jo's puppet'

8. Ranbir Kapoor: 'Serial skirt chaser'

9. Anurag Kashyap: 'Mini Mahesh Bhatt'; 'woke liberal'

No filter needed? 