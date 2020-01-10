The much-awaited Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak hit the theatres today. The film which is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal has garnered a lot of positive reviews on social media. Here are all the tweets you should read before booking your tickets to Chhapaak.

And #Chhapaak is one of the best film ever produced by bollywood . Delivered the sensitive topic with ease ! Shows how amidst of all the circumstances one can easily pull her life with sheen. It will start immersing you in its depth right from the beginning to end.



⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) January 8, 2020

#Chhapaak Tickles you, moves you, inspires you with it's simple yet effective writing. And when it ends, It throw you on the ground before taking it off under you.



Deepika yet again delivers striking performance. She has played Malti with utmost sincerity and impeccability. https://t.co/FyuDbMSJZd — T (@SRKsSquad) January 10, 2020

The intermission comes at the right point when Malti decides that she's beautiful, inside out and lets go of her pallu. "Surat badli hai, mann nahi" gives you the chills!#Chhapaak — Aayushi🌸 (@aayushi1907) January 10, 2020

I'm half way in #Chhapaak and god, @deepikapadukone I love you so much, you've lived Malti and it's evident on the screen🌸 — Aayushi🌸 (@aayushi1907) January 10, 2020

"Chhapaak’s biggest success is that Deepika becomes Malti. Her commitment and conviction is complete. At no point do we feel that this is a superstar celebrated for her beauty, purposefully un-beautifying herself. Deepika infuses Malti with a quiet heroism."#Chhapaak — pri (@filmesthete) January 10, 2020

Just watched #Chhapaak. It's an emotional and Heart Wrenching film. #Chappak shows acid attack surviver's pain, courage and fight. @deepikapadukone is outstanding. Superb Direction, impressive Screen play. Must Watch and Inspiring film.

⭐⭐⭐⭐#ChhapaakReview #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/C9qrGfFhyM — Neetu Kumar (@neetukumar02) January 8, 2020

#Chhapaak is not just a brilliant film by Meghna Gulzar but a heart wrenching and inspiring story of Laxmi Agarwal , a woman who had the courage, dignity and strength to fight against all odds and bring to book her perpetrators. Well done team #Chhapaak — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) January 9, 2020

Interval time at #Chhapaak Take a bow #MeghanaGulzar and @deepikapadukone. The film establishes the story in no time and the scene where Malti gets attacked pierces through your heart. Such a soul stirring film till now. 2020 has its first winner. DP is outstanding! — nayandeep rakshit (@NayandipRakshit) January 8, 2020

#Chhapaak 1st Half : This must be the first time, when @deepikapadukone comes on screen first, no audience member clap.. They were stunned seeing her face, they had tears in their eyes..



Not an easy role for her.. She is very admirable so far..



Drama & Thriller.. Powerful 👍 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

I am not a person who would generally go personal while even writing a review, even though how we perceive a film is very subjective. Here I couldn't but bring personal account. I ♥️ #Chhapaak Full #ChhapaakReview here:https://t.co/ofgaflcDVu pic.twitter.com/D2E7wjvICi — Zinia Bandyopadhyay (@iamzinia) January 8, 2020

