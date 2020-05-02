Everyone is coping with the lockdown in one way or the other.

But does anyone know how Captain America is keeping himself entertained? By giving in to social media.

That's right! Chris Evans has finally joined Instagram and his very first post on the social media platform is all about giving back.

In his first IG post, he participated in the 'All In Challenge' where celebrities offer different experiences and services to lucky winners.

A lot of popular names welcomed Evans to IG including Mark Ruffalo AKA Hulk.

Even though his first post is all about doing the right thing, we're more excited to see all those first-hand posts and stories of him with his doggo.

Can't wait to see more of Evans and more importanly his doggo.