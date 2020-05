Since the release of Chris Hemsworth's action-thriller Extraction on Netflix, the movie has been a massive success. But looks like it's going to break another record for the online streaming site.Β Β

Netflix announced that over 9 crore accounts have already watched the movie. Thus, ExtractionΒ is on its way to become the biggest film premiered on the streaming platform.Β

Tyler Rake is kicking ass.



EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix β€” with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks.



Thanks to everyone who watched so far! pic.twitter.com/WqZWrW2gBV β€” NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 2, 2020

Even Chris Hemsworth uploaded a video where he thanked the fans for all the love he has received for the film.Β Β

After the news broke out, Twitter was full of praises.

The film is directed by Sam Hargrave, who was formerly a stuntman on Russo Brothers’ films like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. It also stars Bollywood names like Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi.Β