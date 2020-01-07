DC fans have another reason to be excited about the next Batman movie as another villain has been added to the cast.

Yep! The director of the movie, Matt Reeves has confirmed that actor Colin Farrell will be playing the character of Oswald Cobblepot AKA Penguin in the upcoming movie.

Even though there were a lot of rumours about Farrell joining the crew, Reeves shut them all up by announcing it on Twitter.

Reeves mentioned earlier that Batman is a great detective and he would want to explore more of that this time. He added,

I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.

So far, Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon have been confirmed as the cast members.

The movie is set to release on June 25, 2021.