After spinning victories on the cricketing field, cricketer Harbhajan Singh is all set to enter the film industry with a Tamil film, Friendship.
For the first time in Indian cinema.Indian cricketer @harbhajan_singh will be playing lead role in the upcoming #Friendship Movie.This"2020" is Will be Unexpected— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 2, 2020
And its going to Spin WorldWide.@JPRJOHN1 @ImSaravanan_P #ShamSurya @RIAZtheboss#SeantoaStudio #Cinemaasstudio pic.twitter.com/hT6N8oH7I1
நேற்று கீச்சு,சினிமா கதாபாத்திரம்,இணைய தொடர்.இன்று #SeantoaStudio #CinemaaStudio தயாரிக்கும் #FriendShip படத்தின் நாயகன்.#தமிழ் மக்களுக்கு நன்றி.திருக்குறள் டூ திரைப்பயணம் எல்லாம் சாத்தியப்படுத்தியது என் #தலைவர் #தல #தளபதி சின்னாளப்பட்டி சரவணன்-@ImSaravanan_P அசத்துவோம் @JPRJOHN1 pic.twitter.com/Z5pePt7R72— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 2, 2020
The film is expected to have a 2020 release, and not much is know about the movie's plot as of now. It will be directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya.
February 2, 2020
Let's see if the 'Turbanator' can rule the Tamil cinema!