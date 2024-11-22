Imagine waking up at 5 am, lifting 400 bricks before noon, and then diving straight into textbooks to prepare for one of the toughest exams in India. That’s been Sarfaraz’s life for the past two years. This 21-year-old student from West Bengal scored an impressive 677 out of 720 in NEET 2024, all while working as a labourer to fund his education and support his family. His journey isn’t just a story of perseverance; it’s a slap in the face of excuses.

Sarfaraz’s story caught the internet’s attention when Alakh Pandey, the founder of Physics Wallah, visited him and highlighted his struggles. In a viral video with over 5.3 million views, Alakh Sir praised Sarfaraz, calling his determination akin to “a boxer fighting with one hand tied behind his back.”

Sarfaraz’s routine involved grueling manual labor from 6 am to 2 pm, followed by hours of self-study using YouTube videos. Even financial setbacks, bullying, and a major accident in 2022 couldn’t shake his resolve.

Sarfaraz’s family, despite their challenges, stood as his pillar of strength. His mother recalls a time when their house didn’t even have a roof, saying, “I used to sit beside him all night to keep him warm while he studied.” These sacrifices led to him securing a seat at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College in Kolkata.

Touched by his grit, Alakh Pandey went the extra mile. He gifted Sarfaraz a new phone, lent him Rs 5 lakh, and promised to cover his college fees. However, there was a catch, the Rs 5 lakh wasn’t just charity. Alakh Sir told Sarfaraz to pay it forward by helping another student in need someday. And honestly, isn’t that the kind of mentorship we need in this world?

Sarfaraz is now a mentor to young kids in his village, proving that circumstances might shape your life, but determination defines it. His story is a reminder that hard work, a little support, and a lot of heart can move mountains or, in Sarfaraz’s case, 400 bricks a day.