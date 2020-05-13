The lockdown has been quite hard for most of us and we're doing whatever it takes to keep ourselves occupied. Comedian and actor Danish Sait seems to be doing the same with his fresh supply of lockdown content that has us ROFL.

From his comments on Modi's speeches to the COVID-19 conspiracies, he has something hilarious to say about everything in his typical Bangalore accent that we're learning to love.

Leaning how to cook during quarantine? Danish knows exactly how you feel.

Thanks for making us laugh through the lockdown da.