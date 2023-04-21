“Everything fades, nothing lasts, we’re just a snake eating its own tail,” says Amy and it sums up the rollercoaster of a ride Netflix’s new show – Beef – is all about.

The show has a rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. I decided to give it a watch to see what the hype was all about and found myself obsessively watching the 10 episodes over the weekend. The ratings, now, make sense. Beef isn’t your usual drama series. It tackles topics that might sound cynical, even nihilistic, in a way that is refreshing. It has moments of comedy, drama, thrill and whatnot but it is just not your average dark comedy.

In case you haven’t watched Beef yet, here are 10 reasons why the show should be the next thing on your watch list.

(Warning: Some spoilers ahead)

1. Beef addresses questions about the meaning and purpose one has in their life.

Questions like ‘what is the meaning of life’, ‘what is your purpose in life, or ‘what is truth’ are like giant bears a lot of people refrain from addressing because it takes some form of introspection into the deep recesses of your mind to come up with an answer that sounds genuine. Beef touches upon these questions and each of the characters in the show has their own answer. Their own objective truth.

2. If you like shows that are unpredictable, Beef is what you should look into.

The show starts with a character who is at a departmental store returning some grills. Cut to the parking lot where he is backing up his truck and a person in the other car honks at him, and flips the bird – that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. And what ensues is road rage between these two cars where they are literally just one gear away from taking each other’s lives.

3. The show is about misplaced rage and about things that go even beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT The man, rather than being thankful that he made it out alive, makes it his life’s only focus to track down the owner of the car. Once he finds the address, he goes to the place as a good Samaritan handyman and ends up peeing all over the hardwood floor in the woman’s bathroom. The woman chases him down the road and memorizes his number plate and she tanks his business by leaving bad reviews. And what follows, then, is a never-ending beef between the two.

4. You can relate to any of the characters on any level.

Danny struggles to make his parents proud of him. Amy has climbed up the corporate ladder, she has everything perfect except for her repressed issues and her marital life. Paul wants to get ahead in life but he wants someone to believe in him. George isn’t as talented as his late father and that makes him question his worth. Fumi is covering up for her son, but she is just lonely. You think the person next to you has it all perfect, but you never know what they are struggling with. Just like these characters.

5. A circle of viciousness, and self-sabotage.

The beef between Danny and Amy almost feels like a circle of viciousness. “Actions have consequences,” says Amy on the phone to Danny and it’s true. They think the beef is just between them but the consequences of their actions spread like an oil spill and affect the last person you least expect it to. You can’t take sides because both of them are imploding and exploding on the people around them, as well.

6. How Beef touches upon the vagaries of modern life.

All it took was just a honk to change Danny and Amy’s life. When everything around you is going down in flames, it is tough to not focus on the positives. It is advisable to not talk about the negatives so much because it might be unhealthy. But who knows what it takes to break a tightly filled suitcase that is at its maximum capacity?

7. Eat the rich. Maybe, maybe not.

Jordan is stupidly rich. So rich that she suggests things like ‘the 99 finger massage’ to a clueless Amy. So rich that she has to attend a friend’s housewarming party in Nepal. Yet always culturally appropriating. Whether it is that huge room of crowns which also included a Peruvian one, or just passing a comment about Naomi and asking if it’s a “cultural thing”. You hate her but the way she met her end was something you never expect.

8. The moments of humour.

Beef has its moments of conversational humour when you least expect it and from people, you least expect it. Be it a naive comment or a snarky one, it fits the situation like a jigsaw puzzle and makes you chuckle.

9. The ending songs.

All the episodes end with a song that perfectly fits the situation. All of them are classics. Maybe, you can curate a new playlist from there?

10. Beef feels cathartic.

With its moments of vulnerability, the burden of choices, and the cost of these choices – the show feels cathartic. Especially the last episode where all it takes for two broken people is to have an honest conversation, away from the crowd, to finally realize what being alive really feels like.

Created by Lee Sung Jin and starring Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, and Joseph Lee, Beef – a tragicomedy of sorts – is streaming on Netflix.