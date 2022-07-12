Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh epitomise the label 'power couple'. There are hundreds of instances of the two of them holding hands, professing their love for one another, and leaving us awestruck.

This time Deepika's love for her husband has crossed borders and reached the Serbian forests where he is shooting Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls.

Deepika sent a sweet voice message for Ranveer when he went to Serbia Forest to shoot Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls... 💘🥺🤧 #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #Deepveer @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/iYe54iT9xo — Deepu's Ishika🥺🦄 (@deepikamyworld_) July 8, 2022

Deepika wished Ranveer a comfortable journey and insisted on taking care of himself in the wilderness. Safe to say, her message had him almost welled up.

Ranveer too conveyed his message to Deepika saying how her motivation has fuelled him with energy to experience the life-altering adventure. These two, my God!

You can watch the magic of this adorable couple on Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls streaming only on Netflix.