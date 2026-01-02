The box office phenomenon Dhurandhar has achieved a historic milestone on its 26th day. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has not only toppled the single-day records of past blockbusters but has now officially rewritten the record books for Hindi cinema in India.

Dhurandhar vs. Jawan: Day 26 Box Office

On its fourth Tuesday, Dhurandhar maintained an extraordinary grip on the domestic market, nearly doubling the earnings of its closest competitors on the same day of their respective releases.

Dhurandhar (Day 26): ₹11.25 crore (Early estimate)

₹11.25 crore (Early estimate) Jawan (Day 26): ₹6.65 crore

₹6.65 crore Pushpa 2 (Day 26): ₹5.50 crore

After 26 days, the film’s total India net collection stands at a massive ₹712.25 crore.

A New King of “Hindi Originals”

With its current domestic total, Dhurandhar has secured its place in the elite “Top 5” highest-grossing movies in India (Net). Notably, it has now become the highest-grossing Hindi original film of all time, surpassing the domestic collections of Jawan, Pathaan, and Dangal.

The current all-India “Top 5” net rankings highlight the dominance of regional cinema, making Dhurandhar’s ascent as a Hindi film even more significant:

Rank Movie Original Language India Net Collection 1 Pushpa 2: The Rule Telugu ₹1,234.10 cr 2 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Telugu ₹1,030.42 cr 3 KGF: Chapter 2 Kannada ₹859.70 cr 4 RRR Telugu ₹782.20 cr 5 Dhurandhar Hindi ₹712.25 cr



Worldwide Earnings: The ₹1,100 Crore Club

Globally, the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer is showing no signs of slowing down. Its worldwide gross has reached ₹1,095.5 crore.

While it still trails Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (₹1,160 crore) and Dangal (₹2,000+ crore) in total global earnings, trade analysts suggest it has a strong chance of surpassing the Jawan benchmark by the end of its theatrical run.