Did Kangana Ranaut Say This Or Did A Neighbourhood Uncle Say It?

Nothing can stop Kangana Ranaut from talking and tweeting about every topic under the sun.

via Indian Express

The question is, how much of it does one actually remember?

1. On faith: "Everything begins with faith and ends at lack of it." via Tribune Kangana said it. My neighbourhood uncle said it.

2. On the reservation system: "Side effects of reservations, when unworthy and undeserving gets the power they don’t heal they only hurt." via Feminism in India Kangana said it. My neighbourhood uncle said it.

3. On the ban on Chinese products: "Banning all Chinese products is a masterstroke. Now this Twitter must be banned too." via freepressjournal Kangana said it. My neighbourhood uncle said it.

4. On embracing Hindu culture: "Come out of slave mode, in your veins flows the blood of Rama, Krishna, Laxmi and Ahaliya Bai, roar like a wounded beast." via Bollywood Insider Kangana said it. My neighbourhood uncle said it.

5. On imitating others: "Stop being a sasti copy." via TOI Of course, Kangana said it. My neighbourhood uncle said it.

6. On Joe Biden becoming the US president: "Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year." via The Week Kangana said it. My neighbourhood uncle said it.

7. On the farmers' protest: "These farmers are better actors than the nepo-kids that Pappu Johar launches and the b-grade actors that know how to be bullywood chaploos 101." via viral kekda Kangana said it. My neighbourhood uncle said it.

8. On life's conflict: "Eternal conflict will always be glamour or delicate subtlety?" via India Today Kangana said it. My neighbourhood uncle said it.

9. On PM Modi: "Jaise dubte ko tinke ka sahara, vaise hi Akhand Bharat ko Modi ji ka sahara." via INKL Kangana said it. My neighbourhood uncle said it.

10. On intelligence: "The kind of intelligence I display as a human being, no other person on this globe has that right now. Isse kehte hain tajurba." via Daily Sun Kangana said it. My neighbourhood uncle said it.

11. On being a Sanghi: "I know the feeling what it is like to be a Sanghi without going to a Shakha." via Deccan Chronicle Kangana said it. My neighbourhood uncle said it.