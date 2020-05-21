Amazon Prime Video's Pataal Lok has become a sensation overnight. The gripping story line and lauded performances definitely caught our attention. But the ominous yet perfect soundtrack is what served as the icing on the cake.

The background score, by Benedict Taylor and Naren Chandavarkar still manages to give goosebumps.

And what came as a surprise is that this talented British violinist and composer is actually married to Indian actor, Radhika Apte.

The two tied the knot in 2012 and have even worked together in Netflix's Ghoul, for which Benedict composed the score and Radhika played the lead role.

Benedict Taylor and Naren Chandavarkar have also worked on other successful projects like the score for Newton, That Girl in Yellow Boots and Ship Of Theseus.