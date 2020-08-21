Director Matt Reeves has been teasing the audience with glimpses of his upcoming film, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role.

And yesterday, he revealed the logo of the film.

Along with the logo, Reeves also shared fan art created by the Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, Jim Lee.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

Suffice to say, fans were more than excited to catch a glimpse of the much-awaited film:

I am still not over this. I can't believe this is *just* the logo & artwork of THE BATMAN. The dark red aesthetic is so visually rich, unique, & gorgeous.



Imagine the official character reveals & posters for this film. I can't wait for #DCFanDome #TheBatman🦇 pic.twitter.com/ZQsofsocUT — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) August 21, 2020

Matt Reeves absolutely owning tf out of this Red & Black aesthetic for #TheBatman is my new favourite thing in the world!!! pic.twitter.com/ctLrovv0Qi — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) August 21, 2020

What a day.



Zack Snyder dropped a teaser for #TheSnyderCut

Matt Reeves dropped an official logo and artwork by Jim Lee for #TheBatman

Ray Fisher got to progress the case he's been building for years. #BORGLIFE

Ben Affleck is returning as Batman in #TheFlash — If You Seek His Monument (@L00k_Around_You) August 21, 2020

Words cannot express how much I adore this logo. Just... *chef's kiss* #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/zqQF0vevdD — Vinnie the Tuna Slut 🐟 (@THEV1NSTER) August 21, 2020

Official Poster And Logo from Robert Pattinson Starrer #TheBatman (2021) .. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1aHDJpY92e — Sunny Max (@suunymaxi) August 20, 2020

This logo only has me that much more excited for #TheBatman! pic.twitter.com/FE9Pab9NsF — Adam Goswick (@thegoz85) August 20, 2020

And ahead of #DCFanDome, #MattReeves as always broke the internet revealing the official #TheBatman logo. I’d have saved it for the event, but I won’t complain haha. Say what you will, but in my opinion this is hands down the best cinematic logo #Batman has ever got. Loved it🔥 pic.twitter.com/pLxVmEgwGA — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) August 20, 2020

What do you think about the logo? Let us know in the comments section below.