As old classic shows like Ramayan have made a comeback on television amid the lockdown, Doordarshan has become the most watched channel in India. 

Seems like, getting back classic programmes on television wasn't a bad idea after all. 

According to BARC, Doordarshan topped the ratings chart and kept Indians busy with their classic shows for a week and there was nearly a 40,000% jump in viewership in the evening and morning bands. 

Take a look. (These statistics are from 28th March to 3rd April 2020).

Apart from Ramayan, DD got back classic TV shows like Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Buniyaad and The Jungle Book to keep us entertained during the 21-day lockdown. 

And, if you still haven't, next time when you are bored indoors, tune into Doordarshan for a trip down memory lane. It'll be worth it. 