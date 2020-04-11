As old classic shows like Ramayan have made a comeback on television amid the lockdown, Doordarshan has become the most watched channel in India.

Seems like, getting back classic programmes on television wasn't a bad idea after all.

How Doordarshan made a comeback in the lockdown. https://t.co/Ww8ZJy8wFI — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 9, 2020

According to BARC, Doordarshan topped the ratings chart and kept Indians busy with their classic shows for a week and there was nearly a 40,000% jump in viewership in the evening and morning bands.

Take a look. (These statistics are from 28th March to 3rd April 2020).

When good ol’ #Doordarshan started showing re-runs of old serials, specially Ramayana, a lot of you-know-whom got all ruffled.

Well, here’s how India has answered them.

The BARC Ratings- Hindi GEC (Urban) from 28th March- 3rd Apr, ‘20

DD National miles ahead.@DDNational pic.twitter.com/ETo0G9x6uT — Indranil Roy (@indraroy) April 9, 2020

Apart from Ramayan, DD got back classic TV shows like Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Buniyaad and The Jungle Book to keep us entertained during the 21-day lockdown.

And, if you still haven't, next time when you are bored indoors, tune into Doordarshan for a trip down memory lane. It'll be worth it.