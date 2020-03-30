After popular demand, Doordarshan has announced that 'Shaktimaan' will be re-broadcasted on the channel to keep us all busy and to remind us of the good ol' days.

Die hard Shaktimaan fans demanded to bring the show on television after Doordarshan re-broadcast classic shows like Ramayana and Mahabharat.

Dear sir Humbly request that the Shaktiman serial also be broadcast on doordarshan channel. — ALOK AHARI (@ahari_alok) March 29, 2020

If Shaktiman Serial start in Doordarshan,We all child very happy#Doordarshan, #Narendermodi,#indiatv — Rahul Makwana (@RahulMakwana841) March 29, 2020

Yes, that's right. Doordarshan is all set to bring back India's first superhero show on television, that has been an integral part of every 90s kid, amid the coronavirus lockdown and we certainly don't have any complaints.

Mukesh Khanna, the actor who played Shaktimaan shared the news on Twitter.

130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktiman on DD once again. Wait for the announcement. pic.twitter.com/MfhtvUZf5y — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) March 29, 2020

According to India TV, in an interview with Bombay Times he also revealed that the sequel to the show is in works. He said:

For the last three years, we have been working towards bringing out the second edition of Shaktimaan, which is contemporary, but rooted in our values. We were working on the sequel because people wanted to know, aage kya hua?

In those days, watching this show was a family activity where the entire family would sit together every Sunday for one hour religiously and see Shaktimaan fight crime and we are ready to re-live those days again.

Of course, fans were also happy and are eagerly waiting to binge-watch the show again.

Me after knowing that Shaktiman will also be re-telecasted on Doordarshan: pic.twitter.com/EKhS4E5vjm — Darth Vader ® (@darthasticvader) March 29, 2020

Shaktiman

Like the Mahabharata, the Ramayana is once again returning to the screen.

Thanks Doordarshan. — Manas Ranjan jena. (@Erranjan) March 29, 2020

Waaaah can't wait 😍 — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 29, 2020

Yayyyyyyyyy.. Can't wait. Suppaa excited. — Dipti Ojha (@super_sanatani) March 29, 2020

However, the date and time will be announced soon. Shows like Circus starring Shah Rukh Khan and Byomkesh Bakshi will also be replayed on the channel.