Netflix’s latest offering, a true-crime documentary, Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, is all people are talking about on social media. A treat for any documentary buff, the film delves into two plane crashes— Lion Air Flight 610 in 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in 2019— uncovering the truth behind the accidents.

To investigate the two deadly plane crashes and factors that led to the disaster, the documentary assembles journalists, victims’ families, aviation experts, and pilots.

While most viewers can't get over the far-reaching effects of corporate greed, for one section of the audience the biggest takeaway is a fear of flying.

Here's what viewers have to say about the Netflix documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing:

If you're thinking of flying again, you must see the new Netflix documentary “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”, it is a withering and forensic critique of the Boeing company and their complicit cover up of problems with their 'new' Boeing 737 Max aircraft.#auspol #Boeing737Max pic.twitter.com/pJ9KsOJNYu — THE Russell - Vaccinated - 240 days after Morrison (@THE_Russell) February 20, 2022

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing. A well put documentary. I was sad then I was angry.. — Miss Kay (@rkay_7) February 20, 2022

Finished 'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing'. An insightful & heartbreaking watch documenting the deplorable environment Boeing has created in the recent decade. I'll never understand those who defend the company over this. Their actions were and still are inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/uuJHRuK9jF — Dan | Dj’s Aviation (@DjsAviation) February 21, 2022

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing is a must watch documentary. Absolutely unreal what lengths companies will go to in the name of greed. — Alex Downes (@AlexRDownes) February 20, 2022

This was an incredible eye-opener, remember the Jakarta and Ethiopia Boeing 737 Max plane crashes? This documentary really brought it home the contempt Boeing had for peoples lives over profit - DOWNFALL: The Case Against Boeing pic.twitter.com/uutLHCWp2s — Steve Stone’s Bald Head (@SteveSt94352512) February 19, 2022

Watched 'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing'. I'll never fly on any #Boeing aircraft again as long as I live. How is it that corrupt corporate executives can knowingly commit murder, retire with multimillion dollar severance packages, & never face criminal charges? 😠 — Sissy is Embarrassed By Shih Tzu Say (@sissyroxx) February 18, 2022

Thank u @netflix for showing us that @Boeing is the slimy grimy old-white-man corrupt corporation that we all could have assumed it was. Disgusting. #downfall — B (@beeailurophile) February 18, 2022

Boeing really changed systems in a "new" 737 Max aircraft and decided they won't tell the pilots! Profits over lives! 🤦🏿‍♂️



This documentary makes me sick! Especially remembering I lost a childhood friend in the Ethiopian Airlines crash. #downfall pic.twitter.com/By6n3aXrNx — Wateba 13.0 🇰🇪 (@iWateba) February 18, 2022

After watching the Netflix documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing. All I can say is, if it’s Boeing, I ain’t flying. — AiconotAiko (@AiconotAiko) February 18, 2022

DOWNFALL: THE CASE AGAINST BOEING. In 2018-19, two 737 Max passenger aircraft crashed, costing 346 lives.



A detailed + eye opening recollection of the tragedy, the investigations, the anguish of the victims’ families + the apparent cover-up by the big corporations#RekomenFilem pic.twitter.com/YaAsohTNrd — Rekomen Filem🇲🇾 (@RekomenByAsrul) February 21, 2022

'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing' on Netflix has me stunned. Really deep dive into how cutting corners for the sake of creating shareholder value resulted in two $BA 737 MAX crashes and the needless deaths of hundreds. — unusualwhales.com Snorlax (๑❛ ڡ ❛๑) (@snorlax_uw) February 19, 2022

Just watched Netflix’s new show Downfall: The Case Against Boeing.

Shocked to see how spineless @Boeing & it’s ex-ceo Dennis Muilenburg were with keeping the 737-Max in the air knowing it would be a pilot’s worst nightmare all for higher stock prices on Wall Street. pic.twitter.com/KigYKTpKjd — Tejveer Singh Kohli (@kohli_tejveer) February 19, 2022

I’m appalled. Sickened by the corporate greed shown by Boeing in regards to not only the 737-Max but in their overall culture. Absolutely infuriating.



Downfall: The case against Boeing. #Downfall — NaeNaeT (@naenaeb5) February 22, 2022

Watching the Netflix documentary Downfall about the Boeing 767 Max debacle. Nothing I’ve seen yet surprises me: this is modern corporate behaviour as standard. — Tim Newman (@whitesundesert) February 21, 2022

that downfall documentary about the boeing 737 max 8 just shows how much capitalism & corporate greed has eaten deep into our society — ehima (@ehimau) February 22, 2022

Watched the Downfall doc about Boeing last night. I highly recommend but it won't make you happy. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) February 20, 2022

I have just watched the documentary “Downfall” on Netflix. It’s a chilling indictment of the airline #Boeing. More so, because during 2018 and 2019, (during the years that Boeing Max 737’s crashed twice), I must have traveled overseas at least 40 times. Pretty unnerving! pic.twitter.com/YTvH89aCIB — Cherie Eilertsen (@CherieEilertsen) February 20, 2022

Let me check what airlines use the Boeing 737 MAX #Downfall #Boeing pic.twitter.com/Q3FvZEyuee — General Butt Naked (@liam_straus) February 21, 2022

Not me, scared of crashing planes since 9/11, watching the Boeing documentary “Downfall” about the lack of safety that led to two plane crashes…. — ALYSSA MAY (@AlyssaMayMusic) February 21, 2022

I watched a documentary last night called "Downfall - the Case Against Boeing". Going forward I will do everything in my power to avoid flying on a Boeing Aircraft. — Bob Mikels (@Bob_Mikels) February 21, 2022

I was watching this Netflix documentary #Downfall about the Boeing 737 max (for those who don't know me, I love crimes and plane crashes - yeah I know, therapy) and aircraft are so fucking complex, there are so many things that can go wrong what the fuck, I'm never flying again — moderna fine ass (@poesiafetada) February 21, 2022

Me checking to see which airlines still using the 737 max so I know not to fly with them #Downfall #Boeing pic.twitter.com/VPaYJItpIu — Pervy Sage (@fux0uttahea) February 19, 2022

Besides sending chills down your spine, this devastating documentary will make you feel a whole range of emotions at a time.