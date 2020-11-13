Grey's Anatomy is one of the longest-running series and is it back again with Season 17. However, that is not the only reason that the medical drama's fans should rejoice. 

Patrick Dempsey just returned as Dr. Derek Shephard during the premiere episode of Season 17. 

No, you're not 'Mcdreaming.'

via GIPHY

In the show, McDreamy reunites with his lady love Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on a beach. This happens after Meredith collapses in the parking lot of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and it appears that she finds Derek in her subconsiousness. 

In this bittersweet reunion, we can see an exchange between the two where Grey says she misses him and Derek replies with an 'I know.'

This very nostalgic encounter made every Grey's Anatomy fan happy and sad all at the same time. 

We're not crying. You are. 