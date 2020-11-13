Grey's Anatomy is one of the longest-running series and is it back again with Season 17. However, that is not the only reason that the medical drama's fans should rejoice.

Patrick Dempsey just returned as Dr. Derek Shephard during the premiere episode of Season 17.

No, you're not 'Mcdreaming.'

In the show, McDreamy reunites with his lady love Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on a beach. This happens after Meredith collapses in the parking lot of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and it appears that she finds Derek in her subconsiousness.

In this bittersweet reunion, we can see an exchange between the two where Grey says she misses him and Derek replies with an 'I know.'

This very nostalgic encounter made every Grey's Anatomy fan happy and sad all at the same time.

I've not even watched the second ep yet but THEY GAVE US OUR DEREK BACK SHONDA HAVE US MCDREAMY AGAIN MERDER ENDGAME I'M CRYING #GreysAnatomy — Meena (@meena_jazz) November 13, 2020

Covid has taken a lot from us but it regifted us McDreamy and for tonight, that is enough. 🙏🏻 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/T5ULIqU0p5 — Taylor Higgins (@taylorkhiggins) November 13, 2020

OMGOOMGMG!?!!???!! Did I just see Derek on s17 of greysss. Aahhhh my McDreamy heart 🥺🥺 — shaema 🇪🇷 (@shaema_naser) November 13, 2020

I'm done I said. I'm not watching Grey's anymore I said. I almost cried watching the this and I know @KristaVernoff is going to open old wounds but... McDreamy ....is ...is back😭😩 so now I have to watch it https://t.co/I5wZHQrIbS — Z a a k i r a h (@Maybe_Later_z) November 13, 2020

What a wonderful surprise to have Derek come back for Merideth — Peggy Johnson (@sassygal513) November 13, 2020

me after seeing McDreamy again: pic.twitter.com/6n2esLJS2D — xmas mαρτα²⁸🎄 (@https_marta) November 13, 2020

We're not crying. You are.