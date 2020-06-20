Would you believe me if I told you that Manoj Bajpayee's delayed yet much-awaited film Bhonsle is making its streaming debut? Yup, you heard that right, folks. There's finally something that can make this horrid year a little better for at least a couple of hours.
Written and directed by Devashish Makhija, the critically acclaimed film was first launched in the 2018 Cannes film festival and went on to premiere at the Bhusan Film Festival, MAMI, Dharamshala International Fim Festival to name a few.
I cannot believe we will soon watch Sardar Khan share a screen with Hathoda Tyagi. This is a crossover we didn't now we needed in our lives. Watch the trailer here:
A city in conflict, a neighbourhood in unrest, and one man who always chose what's right over what's easy.— sonyliv (@SonyLIV) June 19, 2020
Watch @BajpayeeManoj give an award-winning performance in and as #Bhonsle. Streaming from 26th June exclusively on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/ZAsMvLekxj
Ok Google, set a reminder for June 26th. We cannot wait to watch this critically acclaimed film.