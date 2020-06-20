Would you believe me if I told you that Manoj Bajpayee's delayed yet much-awaited film Bhonsle is making its streaming debut? Yup, you heard that right, folks. There's finally something that can make this horrid year a little better for at least a couple of hours.

All set to stream on Sony Liv on June 26th, the platform shared the gripping trailer of the movie. It gave us a sneak peek into the intriguing character of Manoj Bajpayee as a righteous, retired cop who's diagnosed with brain tumor.



Alongside Manoj Bajpayee, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee who's playing the role of a migrant worker, facing a lot of backlash for being a North-Indian and residing in Maharashtra.

Written and directed by Devashish Makhija, the critically acclaimed film was first launched in the 2018 Cannes film festival and went on to premiere at the Bhusan Film Festival, MAMI, Dharamshala International Fim Festival to name a few.

I cannot believe we will soon watch Sardar Khan share a screen with Hathoda Tyagi. This is a crossover we didn't now we needed in our lives. Watch the trailer here:

A city in conflict, a neighbourhood in unrest, and one man who always chose what's right over what's easy.



Watch @BajpayeeManoj give an award-winning performance in and as #Bhonsle. Streaming from 26th June exclusively on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/ZAsMvLekxj — sonyliv (@SonyLIV) June 19, 2020

Ok Google, set a reminder for June 26th. We cannot wait to watch this critically acclaimed film.