Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now officially married. The couple, who have apparently been dating for about two years now, tied the knot in a lavish affair two days ago at the 700-year-old fort.

Needless to say, the entire social media cheered up as soon as the actors shared pictures on their social media handles, resulting in them breaking the internet with millions of likes within a couple of minutes.

The couple shared the photos on their Instagram page, along with the caption, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Naturally, people were quick to congratulate the couple.

Here’s everyone who flooded the comments section with their heart-warming messages and good wishes for the newlyweds:

The wedding was a close-knit affair with close friends being invited for the wedding, such as Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdaas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, among others.

We would like to extend the couple our warmest congratulations and best wishes!

Note: All images are taken from Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s official Instagram handle.