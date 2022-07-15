Lalit Modi, BCCI Ex-Vice President, broke the internet last night by announcing that he's dating Sushmita Sen. He took to his social media handle and posted some pictures with his 'better half' along with a tweet.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

While some people shared dozens of memes, others were quite floored by his dedication towards the actor. However, there were several people who wanted to know who Lalit Modi is. And, we heard you.

Keep scrolling to read everything you need to know about him.

Lalit Modi is a businessman, a cricket administrator and currently a fugitive. He is the Founder, first Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and even ran the tournament for three long years (till 2010).

Apart from that, he also served as the Chairman of the Champions League (2008-2010), Vice President of the BCCI (2005-2010), President of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (2005–2009 and 2014–2015) and the Vice President of the Punjab Cricket Association.

Post the IPL 2010 finals, he was suspended from BCCI after being charged with misconduct, indiscipline and financial irregularities in association with the two rigging bids over the two new franchises, Kochi and Pune.

The cricket administrative body started an investigation against him and found him guilty of these charges. Therefore, he was banned for life in 2013.

He has also been charged with aiding his friends and family from IPL by sharing funds with them and secretly making them the owners of the teams. He has since lived out of London, The United Kingdom as the Indian government has declared him a fugitive.

Reportedly, his net worth along with his assets is about ₹4,555 crores. The former cricket administrator has a five-story mansion at London's iconic 117, Sloane Street, which is spread over 7000 square feet.

He is currently the president of his father's company, Modi Enterprises, which has a diversified business portfolio including cigarette manufacturing, education, agricultural chemicals, personal care, tea and beverages, entertainment, consumer products, multi-level marketing and gourmet restaurants.

In an interview, Samir Modi, Managing Director, Modi Enterprises, revealed that their company achieved a turnover of ₹1,750 crores in FY21.

Here, now you know everything about Lalit Modi.