July is here and so are a new list of movies and TV shows we've been waiting for. If you've run out of content to watch then here is everything you should be looking forward to on Amazon Prime Video:

1. Birds Of Prey - 29 July

This much-awaited Harley Quinn film is finally premiering on Amazon Prime Video and we can't wait to watch it.

2. Hanna Season 2 - 3 July

This action web series about an CIA agent and a mysterious girl is coming back for an exciting second season.

3. Sufiyum Sujatayum - 3 July

This Malayalam movie starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya and Dev Mohan in lead roles tells the story of a woman who returns to her hometown with her husband after the death of her ex-lover.

4. Honey Boy - 8 July

This critically-acclaimed film follows the journey of a child-actor and his relationship with his alcoholic, abusive father.

5. Breathe: Into The Shadows S1 - 10 July

Starring Abhishek Bacchan, Amit Sadh, and Nithya Menen in lead roles, the second instalment of the Breathe series follows a set of parents who will do anything to get their daughter back.

6. Blumhouse's Fantasy Island - 12 July

In this horror movie, a group of strangers come to a beautiful island that makes all their dreams come true.

7. Absentia S3 - 17 July

This crime drama about an FBI agent who wakes up in the middle of no where with no memory of who she is, is finally back with a third season.

We can't wait to get binging.