With Valentine's Day just around the corner, streaming services and film makers have a ton of promising content up their sleeves. Here is everything in entertainment that we are excited about.

1. To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You - Feb 12

The second instalment of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, this film has Lara Jean facing another one of her crushes from the past and we can't wait to see what happens.

2. Taj Mahal 1989 - Feb 14

Set in and around Lucknow University in 1989, this Netflix original has couples explore love, marriage and politics.

3. Horse Girl - Feb 7

This Netflix film follows the story of a young woman who is dealing with the grief of losing her grandmother, and is a commentary on how depression takes over lives.

4. Yeh Ballet - Feb 21

A Netflix film set in Mumbai, it tells the true story of two young dancers who learn ballet despite the restrictions from their households.

5. My Holo Love - Feb 7

A young lonely woman falls in love with her personal hologram, as well as the creator it was modelled after in this Korean Netflix series.

6. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 - Feb 13

This Netflix crime drug drama series created and produced by Chris Brancato is back with its second season and we just can't wait to binge-watch it.

7. Cable Girls Final Season - Feb 14

A social commentary set in 1920s Spain when it gets its first national telephone company, this Netflix show is all about women finally making their own in the world.

8. I Am Not Okay With This - Feb 26

From the makers of Stranger Things and The End of the F***ing World, this Netflix series has us all pumped for another off-beat teen drama.

9. Altered Carbon Season 2 - Feb 27

This Netflix cyberpunk series is back with its third body, played by Alison Schapker. Though the first season seemed quite complete on its own, we're excited to see what the makers have in store.

10. All the Bright Places - Feb 28

Based on the book of the same name, this film follows the story of a young girl who has just lost her sister and her classmate who is coming to terms with his bipolar disorder. Hopefully, Netflix will do justice to this cult novel.

11. Hunters - Feb 21

This promising Amazon Prime Video original series follows the story of Nazi hunters in 1977 who discover that high-ranking Nazi officials in New York City, conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S.

12. Ashish Shakya: Life Is Good - Feb 7

Ashish Shakya's new stand-up special may just be the funniest thing on this list. You can catch this show on Amazon Prime Video.

13. Love Aaj Kal - Feb 14

The second instalment of the original Love Aaj Kal that released in 2009, this film stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles and focuses on the complications of love in 1990 and now, in 2020.

14. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Feb 21

The second part of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, this film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar as a couple already being applauded for its portrayal of love.

15. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship - Feb 21

This Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer horror film is set in a haunted ship and is Vicky's first experiment with the horror-genre.

16. Doordarshan - Feb 28

This Bollywood film starring Mahie Gill and Manu Rishi Chaddha is set in a family that must pretend to be living in 1980s because of their unwell grandmother.

17. Birds Of Prey - Feb 7

This film begins with Harley Quinn's break-up with Joker and then follows her finding new allies in the Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya.

18. The Invisible Man - Feb 27

This science fiction horror film starring Elisabeth Moss in the lead role is a modern day adaptation of the novel of the same name by H. G. Wells.

19. Emma - Feb 21

An adaptation of the iconic novel of the same name by Jane Austen, this film has Anya Taylor-Joy of the Split series fame playing the title role.

20. World Famous Lover - Feb 14

Starring Vijay Deverakonda, this Telugu film follows the story of a young man and his various phases of love through his life.

21. Little Women - Feb 7

This film won the Oscar for the Best Costume Design, so if you have a chance to watch the movie in the theatres, don't miss it. It was re-released in India because of its Academy nomination.

22. Thappad - Feb 28

This Tapsee Pannu starrer film has viewers excited with its unique storyline that talks about the important issue of emotional and physical abuse in a marriage.

23. Brahms: The Boy II - Feb 19

A slasher horror flick with a possessed doll, a young kid and a family in the deserted area, what could go wrong?

24. Joker - Feb 14

This Oscar winning film is rereleasing in India to celebrate its Academy Award nomination, so don't forget to catch Joaquin Phoenix's brilliant performance.

Which one will you be watching first?