Sharvari Wagh, who will be portraying the character of Junior Babli, is marking her movie debut with this romantic crime-comedy alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Here’s everything to know about the actor.

Born in 1996, she completed her schooling at Mumbai’s The Dadar Parsee Youths Assembly High School and did graduation from Mumbai’s Ruparel College.

At the age of 16, she kick-started her career as a model. In 2013, she won a contest when she was in college. Later, she appeared in a number of television commercials as a model.

The actor was born in a Maharashtrian family. Her father, Shailesh Wagh, is a builder. Her mother and sister, Namrata Wagh and Kasturi Wagh, are architects. Manohar Joshi, Maharashtra’s former CM and 13th Speaker of the Lok Sabha, is her maternal grandfather.

After she realised her passion for acting, she pursued a nine-month acting course from Jeff Goldberg’s Studio as well as took weekend theatre workshops.

She also worked as an assistant director in hit movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

In 2020, she marked her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye.

After auditioning for about five years to get the main role in movies, she was finally roped in for Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Talking about her digital debut, she mentioned in an interview how she bagged the role in the web series.

One day, I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s office telling me I was shortlisted for the role. Then Kabir Khan directed all the shortlisted actors and after that, I got the role. In auditions, you get a character sketch, not the history of the character or its connection to the story.

In an interview, she mentioned that she’s super excited about her upcoming movie.

I feel very excited. The best part is that the stories and scripts of both my projects are superb. The fact that I have been given the opportunity to be part of these projects is really great.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is slated to release on November 19.