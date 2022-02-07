Take This Famous Indian Scientists Quiz And Test How Much You Know About Our Other 'Rocket Boys'

Are you someone who has, at least once in your life, dreamt about building a rocket at ISRO? Did you tell your peers "main IIT/IISC jaaungi, likh ke lelo", in your high school? Did you get your adrenaline rushing when you watched Sony Liv's Rocket Boys?

If your answers were "positive" to these questions, then take this Indian scientists quiz and test how much you know about the people you wanted to become!

1. Who was the father of the Indian nuclear programme? via Panda Security Raja Ramanna Homi Jenhagir Bhabha Sekhar Basu Shivram Bhoje

2. Who was the first Indian scientist to receive a Nobel prize? via My Science Works Birbal Sahani Ayush Jindal Har Gobind Khorana Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman

3. Who is known as the father of plastic surgery? via Real Self G.D. Naid Sushruta Charaka Patanjali

4. Who, among the following, is a well-known botanist remembered for the invention of the crescograph? via Wikimedia commons Jagadish Chandra Bose Satyendra Nath Bose Verghese Kurein Raja Ramanna

5. Which of these scientists was first to show nucleotides in protein synthesis? via Research Gate Salim Ali Manali Kallat Vainu Bappu Har Gobind Khorana M. S. Swaminathan

6. Which of these played a major role in the launch of India’s first satellite ‘Aryabhatta’? via The Better India Vikram Sarabhai Srinivasa Ramanujan Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Kotcherlakota Rangadhama Rao

7. Which of these Indian scientists is popularly known as the father of India's chemical industry? via Neles Satyendra Nath Bose Prafulla Chandra Ray M. S. Swaminathan U.R. Rao

8. Who, among the following Indian scientists, discovered high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice in India? via Compare the difference between similar terms M. S. Swaminathan Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman Srinivasa Ramanujan Yamuna Krishnan

9. Who is known as the 'missile man of India'? via Science C.V. Raman A.P.J Abdul Kalam Kota Hari Narayana Rakesh Sharma