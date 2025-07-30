‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Lands No. 1 Spot at U.K., Ireland Box Office as ‘Saiyaara’ Climbs the Chart

The UK and Ireland box office just pulled a classic plot twist, filmy style. While Marvel’s first family, ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, is flexing its muscles at the top, ‘Saiyaara’ is quietly melting hearts and climbing those coveted charts. If you thought superhero sagas and slow-burn romances couldn’t coexist, you clearly haven’t checked the latest box office numbers. Grab your popcorn, let’s decode what’s making desis and Brits alike hit ‘Book Now’ real quick.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Smashes Opening Weekend Records

Marvel fans, assemble! ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ didn’t just show up, it showed OUT, landing at number one with a jaw-dropping £8,154,126 in its opening weekend. That’s not all: it’s officially the 11th top-debuting film for July ever in the UK and Ireland, and yes, people are already planning second (and third) viewings. Could Reed Richards and fam finally be stepping out of MCU meme territory and into actual legend status?

Image courtesy: Attractions Magazine

‘Saiyaara’ Climbs the Charts with Steady Momentum

While heroes were saving the world, ‘Saiyaara’, the romance none of us saw coming, sneaked into the UK top 10 on debut. But wait, this movie’s story arc got even filmy: it rose to number 6 the very next week and has raked in a cool £1.1 million. Clearly, people still believe in love stories… or at least in beautiful leads with great chemistry. SRK would definitely approve of this plot twist.

Image courtesy: Hollywood Reporter India

Superhero Showdown: ‘Fantastic Four’ vs. ‘Superman’

Cue the popcorn, it’s Marvel vs. DC (again)! ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ pulled in $118 million domestically, just a whisker behind ‘Superman’ with $122 million. But here’s the kicker, internationally, the Fantastic bunch overtook Superman in several countries. Looks like the world loves stretchy science bros and rocky softies just a bit more than flying men in capes this season.

Audience Reactions: Critics and Fans Weigh In

Here’s the kya baat hai moment: critics and fans are both vibing. ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ boasts a solid 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, with retro 1960s looks and meme-worthy casts making everyone happy. On the other side, ‘Saiyaara’ is being called the soulful romance 2024 needed; reviewers and crowds alike can’t get enough of the storytelling and passport-stamp-worthy lead chemistry. Internet: “Arey, is this Bollywood or what?!”

What’s Next: Future Projections and Releases

Don’t go anywhere, the plot, just like any Marvel post-credits scene, thickens. Word on the street is ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ will keep soaring thanks to killer word-of-mouth. Meanwhile, ‘Saiyaara’ might pull a “slow and steady wins the race” because let’s be real, romantic films always have marathon stamina at the box office. But with releases like ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ and ‘Inside Out 2’ charging in, is the reign about to get dramatic?

Image courtesy: Screen Daily

The box office this summer? Straight-up masaledaar! Whether you’re here for epic superhero punchlines or a slow-burn desi romance, the UK and Ireland scene is delivering. So, which team are you cheering for, science squad or pyaar brigade?