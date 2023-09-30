Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are two contemporaries who are both doing amazing work. They are also among the most skilled and talented actors of their generation. The work that they do usually stands out due to their conviction for the art. However, there are times when two similar or equally talented actors are considered for the same role. Of course, only one ends up playing them.

Like these Ranveer Singh films that were initially offered to Ranbir Kapoor:

1. Befikre

Befikre starred Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor, which was a new age romantic drama. It wasn’t a commercial blockbuster, but the film was appreciated for a refreshing take on love. However, Ranbir Kapoor was the first choice for this Aditya Chopra directorial. When he rejected the project, it was taken to Ranveer Singh, and clearly he fit well.

2. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was a blockbuster at the time, and it garnered a lot of love and attention for its plot. It starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and their chemistry was what people loved the most. Ranbir Kapoor, who was the first choice for the film, had opted out. This was much after his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and people often wonder what the film would look like with him – not that Ranveer Singh wasn’t great.

3. Dil Dhadakne Do

We know and love Kabir Mehra for his subtle humour from Dil Dhadakne Do. Ranveer Singh who played the role, and was cast as Priyanka Chopra’s on-screen brother is particularly loved for this character. At first, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were considered for the roles, but that didn’t happen. Zoya Akhtar finally cast Ranveer Singh, and we actually cannot imagine anybody else as Kabir, now.

4. Band Baaja Baraat

Band Baaja Baraat was one of the most loved films at the time, and another romantic modern take on relationships by Aditya Chopra. The film was liked for its characters and plot, which specifically got Ranveer Singh a lot of attention and love. While, Ranbir Kapoor was the first choice, he had passed on the film given his other commitments for another movie. It was, however, the perfect debut for Ranveer Singh.

5. Gully Boy

Gully Boy was another Zoya Akhtar directorial, where Ranbir Kapoor was chosen to play a part. The film which cast Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh was a commercial success, and was even critically acclaimed. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor was offered another role in the film, alongside Ranveer Singh. It is stated that Kapoor didn’t want to do a secondary role and hence denied the role.

While they’re both great performers, casting makes all the difference.