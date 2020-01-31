When lyricist and writer Varun Grover shared his poem for anti-CAA protests, Hum Kaagaz Nahin Dikhaenge, he stated that it was open to translations, editing, and sharing.

"हम काग़ज़ नहीं दिखाएँगे।"



Inspired by the spirit of every protestor and India-lover. With hat-tips to Rahat Indori saab and the Bangla slogans.



(There is no copyright on these words - feel free to use them, adapt, sing, modify, create.) pic.twitter.com/bJZULAAvR8 — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) December 21, 2019

And looks like the public truly obliged, because multiple versions of the poem have appeared on social media. And the latest version, that Varun himself shared on his social media, is a 'filmy' mashup that is better than most 'remakes and remixes'.

Created by Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer, the version showcases iconic Bollywood scenes that represent the words of the poem, quite literally.

Various people have since then shared the version on social media, while commending Nazeer's ingenuity.

The filmy version nobody wanted and still it's here. #HumKaagazNahinDikhaayenge pic.twitter.com/pomlDsIJzI — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) January 27, 2020

Man, that Ramprasad bhi Bismil hai bit killed me. Well played! — already late (@kaufmanic) January 27, 2020

Oh the irony....Superstars in the video ! :D — Bhavya Chauhan (@chauhanbhavya) January 27, 2020

As Vir Das put it in his latest stand-up special, in India, we tell our stories through our movies.