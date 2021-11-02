We survived 'Spooktober' but didn't get rid of the Halloween hangover yet. Just when we thought we made it through the spooky season, we came across this viral puzzle on the Internet challenging us to uncover 40 movies hidden in the image!

There's 40 horror movies in this image

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!👻👻👻👻👻

👊😉 pic.twitter.com/0VNfnVu43F — 🛹◦•●◉✿ ๏รкץฬ๏รкץ---HOST BODY ✿◉●•◦🛹 (@oskywosky) October 31, 2021

Twitter immediately jumped onto the bandwagon and unleased its obsession with horror movies making some wild guesses!

This is mint. Thought i would have a quick pop. I'm on 29. Want me to dm you my list? — SHIN_PALMONDOS (@shinpalmondos) October 30, 2021

Yeah, stumped at 36. Not sure if they are all correct. Pretty sure most of them i have are though — SHIN_PALMONDOS (@shinpalmondos) October 30, 2021

I have the answers, now. Take a try. You might know some. 👻🎃💀 — Patricia C. Kling (@boojune1954) October 31, 2021

One down, 39 to go. I just posted the answers. — Patricia C. Kling (@boojune1954) October 31, 2021

Rocky Horror Picture Show

💋 pic.twitter.com/OhrHScQl09 — 🛹◦•●◉✿ ๏รкץฬ๏รкץ---HOST BODY ✿◉●•◦🛹 (@oskywosky) October 31, 2021

Lost Boys pic.twitter.com/QIFtlDVkq1 — JenniferCali Host Body (@MurphyJenCubs) October 31, 2021

28 Days Later pic.twitter.com/IpigFTM4Ni — JenniferCali Host Body (@MurphyJenCubs) October 31, 2021

Sixth Sense pic.twitter.com/R3XbpOn3hq — JenniferCali Host Body (@MurphyJenCubs) October 31, 2021

Did we get The Mummy? pic.twitter.com/pIP5UIrKXq — JenniferCali Host Body (@MurphyJenCubs) October 31, 2021

Legend of Sleepy Hollow

🎃👍 pic.twitter.com/iqyoWiAXVo — 🛹◦•●◉✿ ๏รкץฬ๏รкץ---HOST BODY ✿◉●•◦🛹 (@oskywosky) October 31, 2021

Wicker Man pic.twitter.com/YcGEzJiXvZ — JenniferCali Host Body (@MurphyJenCubs) October 31, 2021

IT🎈 — JenniferCali Host Body (@MurphyJenCubs) October 31, 2021

Shaun of the Dead

Blair Witch — JenniferCali Host Body (@MurphyJenCubs) October 31, 2021

For the ones scratching their heads yet, here are the answers!

1. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Lips)

3. The Mummy (Bandages) 4. Scream (Black Ghost with White mask) 5. The Shining (Tricycle) 6. Beetle Juice (Black White Striped suit) 7. The Nightmare on Elm Street (Striped Tshirt with Hat mannequin) 8. Shaun of the Dead (Bat and Shovel) 9. Gremlins (Paws in the box) 10. The Sixth Sense (Red Knob of door) 11. The Purge (Peeking Masked man) 12. Poltergeist (Girl with hands on TV) 13. Ghostbusters (Bagpack below lamp post) 14. The Evil Dead (Girl coming out of ground) 15. The Exorcist (Silhouette under lamp post) 16. Alien (Egg Flower shaped object) 17. Ring (The girl coming out of well) 18. Christine (The Car) 19. Blair Witch Project (Stick symbol above the car) 20. The Amityville Horror (House above behind car) 21. Arachnophobia (Spider on tree) 22. Dracula (The Castle) 23. Fog (Mist behind Castle) 24. Frankenstein (Angry mob on hill) 25. Wicker Man (Burning mummy statue) 26. It (Red Balloon) 27. Silence of the Lambs (Insect on the lamp) 28. Wolf Creek (Wolf yellow road Sign) 29. An American Werewolf in London (Slaughtered lamb sign) 30. Psycho (Bates Motel) 31. Annabelle (Doll rocking on chair) - Also Conjuring 32. Little Shop of Horrors (Mushnik's Shop) 33. Hellraiser (Box in Window) 34. The Lost Boys (Green Frog Comics) 35. Saw (Mask with red cheeks) 36. Friday the 13th (White Mask in window) 37. Chucky (Doll in attic window) 38. The Addams Family (Thing - hand) 39. 28 Days Later (biohazzard sign on Chimney) 40. Sleepy Hollow (Headless man in front of moon) 2. Halloween (The Pumpkin)

How many of your guesses were on point? Let us know in the comments below.