We survived 'Spooktober' but didn't get rid of the Halloween hangover yet. Just when we thought we made it through the spooky season, we came across this viral puzzle on the Internet challenging us to uncover 40 movies hidden in the image!

Twitter immediately jumped onto the bandwagon and unleased its obsession with horror movies making some wild guesses!

For the ones scratching their heads yet, here are the answers!

1. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Lips) 

2. Halloween (The Pumpkin) 
3. The Mummy (Bandages) 
4. Scream (Black Ghost with White mask) 
5. The Shining (Tricycle) 
6. Beetle Juice (Black White Striped suit) 
7. The Nightmare on Elm Street (Striped Tshirt with Hat mannequin) 
8. Shaun of the Dead (Bat and Shovel) 
9. Gremlins (Paws in the box) 
10. The Sixth Sense (Red Knob of door) 
11. The Purge (Peeking Masked man) 
12. Poltergeist (Girl with hands on TV) 
13. Ghostbusters (Bagpack below lamp post) 
14. The Evil Dead (Girl coming out of ground) 
15. The Exorcist (Silhouette under lamp post) 
16. Alien (Egg Flower shaped object) 
17. Ring (The girl coming out of well) 
18. Christine (The Car) 
19. Blair Witch Project (Stick symbol above the car) 
20. The Amityville Horror (House above behind car) 
21. Arachnophobia (Spider on tree) 
22. Dracula (The Castle) 
23. Fog (Mist behind Castle) 
24. Frankenstein (Angry mob on hill) 
25. Wicker Man (Burning mummy statue) 
26. It (Red Balloon) 
27. Silence of the Lambs (Insect on the lamp) 
28. Wolf Creek (Wolf yellow road Sign) 
29. An American Werewolf in London (Slaughtered lamb sign) 
30. Psycho (Bates Motel) 
31. Annabelle (Doll rocking on chair) - Also Conjuring 
32. Little Shop of Horrors (Mushnik's Shop) 
33. Hellraiser (Box in Window) 
34. The Lost Boys (Green Frog Comics) 
35. Saw (Mask with red cheeks) 
36. Friday the 13th (White Mask in window) 
37. Chucky (Doll in attic window) 
38. The Addams Family (Thing - hand) 
39. 28 Days Later (biohazzard sign on Chimney) 
40. Sleepy Hollow (Headless man in front of moon)

How many of your guesses were on point? Let us know in the comments below. 