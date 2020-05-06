Shubhdeep Singh, who goes by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala was booked by Punjab Police on Monday. After a video of him firing from an 'official' assault rifle during lockdown, went viral.

The incident took place on May 1 at a shooting range in Badbar village of Barnala district, where policemen were seen teaching the singer how to fire a gun using their service weapon. Eight other people, including five cops have also been booked for the same.

This is not the the first time the singer has been involved in controversy. In February, Sidhu Moose Wala and another singer Mankirt Aulakh were charged for their song panj goliyan which promoted gun violence. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had at that point, expressed his concern over the glorification of violence and gun culture in Punjabi songs.

Action has been taken against those involved in the incident.

Six police personnel, who assisted the singer, have been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against them. I have suspended them and a detailed report has been sent to the Director General of Police’s office.

- Sandeep Garg, Senior Superintendent of Police to HT

Punjab Police has booked “controversial” Punjabi singer #SidhuMoosewala & 5 cops after a video showing the singer shooting at a firing range went viral on social media.#Moosewala pic.twitter.com/Vv8foza4SC — Prateek Sharma (@bornrajaa) May 4, 2020

The police officers were idenitified as Assistant Sub-Inspectors Balkar Singh, Antarjit Singh and Ram Singh, head constable Gurjinder Singh and constables Jasbir Singh and Harwinder Singh. Reports state, a criminal case under Section 188 of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act has been registered against the accused.