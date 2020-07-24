Director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Sanjana Sanghi's debut film, Dil Bechara, is also the last performance of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away before the film's release.

Consequently, the first and the lost shots of the film are a beautiful tribute to the ever-loving spirit and memory of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the first shot, Sushant's musings accompanied a small video of him strumming the guitar.

The last shots include a video montage of his scenes from the film, ending with a message for him.

Dil Bechara, the official remake of The Fault In Our Stars, released directly on Disney+Hotstar today.

