Some Twitter posts leave you chuckling hard. For instance this post by Rakshit Baveja where he shared a hilarious move his flatmate made. Apparently, his flatmate decided to put away their left over dal in the fridge, IN THE PRESSURE COOKER & PAN it was cooked in!

Asked my flatmate to keep leftover dal and rice in fridge.



Woke up to this, GM! pic.twitter.com/f1tLwY1itN — Rakshit Baveja (@rakshitbaveja) October 6, 2022

I mean, TBH, I related really hard to this, because haven’t we all been lazy bugs just like this? No, just me? Well, I think this is forgivable. Take a look at how netizens responded to this though.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with this. Less dishes to clean and easy to reheat. Your roommate seems like a man of culture 😂😂😂 — Reneé (@idgeeffoc) October 6, 2022

In other humble words…the guy is called KAAMCHOR 😂 — Pranav (@Leadsdaway) October 7, 2022

To everyone asking what’s wrong in it ? .. what if u wanna cook something else the next day in the cooker or the pan ? You have to move the contents into a box, just do it before putting it in the fridge and let that utensils soak overnight, easier to wash ..!! — Adithya krishna (@Adithyavalikala) October 6, 2022

This is the only way to keep it because no faaltu bartan used so you don't have to wash any later. Plus, you can re-heat the food in this itself.



Lesa problems like this for sure. — arrey_yaar (@abbey_yaaar) October 6, 2022

what is the issue with this? ample space in the fridge. lesser utensils to wash. pic.twitter.com/P5R6xIHcuI — Manan Puri (@mananpuri04) October 6, 2022

Sahi toh kiya, subah garam bhi to karna hota hai khanaa🥳🥳🥳 — Mother india(ੴ) 🇮🇳 (@banarasi_pan97) October 6, 2022

dude at least they didn’t forget to keep it in. — 💘balerion⁷ (@enthusiasmspasm) October 7, 2022

There is no problem, ye insan ga*ha hai — Liquor Tea Appreciator (@passenger_v2) October 7, 2022

Personally, I like @Amit27286480’s comment the most. He’s come up with one elaborate defense statement for the flat mate.

Agar fridge me jagah hai toh ye tareeka galat nahi hai mere hisab se. Aapke flatmate ne aalas me aisa kr diya hoga par iska ye matlab nahi ki usko gavaar samjha jaaye. Dono me fark hota hai. Waise agar aapne use apna dost samjha hota toh woh aisa nahi karta. — Amit Agrawal (@Amit27286480) October 6, 2022

People who are asking what's wrong in this, apni mummy se baat karwao pehle meri — Vaishnavi♐ (@vfovaishnavii) October 6, 2022

Why u upset? Coz he kept the ladle on plate n not inside kadahi. Also, this kadahi/pan needs to b washed with vim n ash. — Dutchess of Orissander🧝‍♀️ (@_Cleopatta_) October 6, 2022

Very true, such lazy roommates are very irritating. How one can be so lazy, untidy room, always lying on dirty bed. No Bathroom ethics, yuck — Ishani Maheshwari (@IshaniMaheshwa4) October 7, 2022