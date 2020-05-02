Disclaimer: The following post contains spoilers from Never Have I Ever.

With nobody to meet and no new matches to swipe on to, the only thing I am looking forward to during the quarantine is developing new celebrity crushes.

This is why I am eternally grateful to Netflix's latest teen-comedy, Never Have I Ever, for introducing, or rather reintroducing me, to Sendhil Ramamurthy aka Mohan aka Devi's father.

Sendhil Ramamurthy plays Devi's father in the series, whose unexpected demise leaves Devi grappling with grief at an age where the only things she wishes to grapple with are grades and guys.

An endearing comedy that scores high on humor and emotions, even if it sticks to certain cliches, Never Have I Ever is definitely binge-worthy.

However, apart from its relatable plot, it also scores brownie points for bringing back into our focus, Sendhil Ramamurthy's inescapable charm.

Sendhil, whose filmography includes shows and movies like Heroes, Covert Affairs, The Office, Flash, It's a Wonderful Afterlife, also appeared in the critically acclaimed comedy-drama, Shor in the City.

While he has always aced his roles, Never Have I Ever allows him to truly shine as the understanding, loving father who is Devi's rock when she is alive, and her guiding force, even in death.

However, what's also true is that every time he smiles on-screen, I'm just a little tempted (okay, a lot tempted) to get a little closer to my laptop screen.

And he smiles a lot! Which is great for his screen presence and Instagram account, but not so great for my heart, or my laptop screen.

There is something to be said about Sendhil's suave sense of style that makes him the perfect #MCM, but for every day of the week!

If those unruly curls didn't stand a chance, what chance would us mere mortals have?

Really, anyone who can rock both, smoldering glares and goofy expressions, deserves all our love and appreciation.

Of course, that chiseled jaw helps elevates every look he puts together. Especially when he combines a smirk to go with it.

Forget Wednesdays, he can wear pink any day of the week.

Nothing much going on here, except for Sendhil Ramamurthy casually posing and stealing hearts.

But, TBH, I was caught, hook, line, and sinker, by that smile alone.

And I am not the only one!

Devi’s dad in #NeverHaveIEver — I think we should have that conversation pic.twitter.com/XnL9LAmvoN — Meecham (@MrMeriweather) April 27, 2020

As an Indian-American girl, I think @neverhaveiever nails it with representing the culture and mentality. The only thing I can’t relate to is coming across a hot Indian uncle. Damn Mohan uncle 😚 @Sendhil_Rama — Anisha K (@flynine09) April 29, 2020

Whoever plays Mohan on #NeverHaveIEver is hot as hell lol seriously that’s my man now — Gahbee (@gahbeekoda) April 30, 2020

Mohan is hot 😍 #NeverHaveIEver — Samantha Summer 🌻 (@sambabi) April 29, 2020

Also, Devi's dad in #NeverHaveIEver is a full and complete FINE. How come y'all didn't tell me? — #WineWithChas 🍷 (@chasityscooper) May 1, 2020

Devi’s dad in #NeverHaveIEver is a dilf tho can we pls address that — Sandhya Kaul (@sandskaul) April 29, 2020

I thought I'd continue watching it for paxton but turns out that I'm more interested in Devi's dad! 🤪 anyway pax is damn hot LOL #NeverHaveIEver — kath (@lingkeeey) May 1, 2020

so.... why aren't we all talking about Devi's HOT dad on Never Have I Ever ? (one of many reasons to tune in) pic.twitter.com/DWk9HZ1U8r — Carol Channing Tatum O'Neal (@Jakeloewenthal) April 30, 2020

Watching Netflix’s never have I ever and omg Devi’s dad is really hot. pic.twitter.com/jL2qWlJoDn — empanada daddy (@matiasgomeznyc) May 2, 2020

Y’all keep talking about how hot Paxton is like plz Devi’s dad is THE chef’s kiss PERIODT#neverhaveievernetflix — Erin Fisher (@erinfishy11) May 2, 2020

I know y’all love Prashant , Paxton , and Ben but I’m honestly crushing hard on Devi’s dad lol . He’s really hot . #NeverHaveiEver pic.twitter.com/tOzGKfIzy5 — Mysterious Stranger (@fluffybook) April 29, 2020

devi’s dad is hot i’m so sorry but i have to say it — lesbians for paxton hall-yoshida (@velvetsfilms) April 28, 2020

Never have I ever found someone who is tall, dark, handsome, and wholesome!