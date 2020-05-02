Disclaimer: The following post contains spoilers from Never Have I Ever. 

With nobody to meet and no new matches to swipe on to, the only thing I am looking forward to during the quarantine is developing new celebrity crushes. 

This is why I am eternally grateful to Netflix's latest teen-comedy, Never Have I Ever, for introducing, or rather reintroducing me, to Sendhil Ramamurthy aka Mohan aka Devi's father.

Sendhil Ramamurthy
Sendhil Ramamurthy plays Devi's father in the series, whose unexpected demise leaves Devi grappling with grief at an age where the only things she wishes to grapple with are grades and guys. 

Devi and Mohan
An endearing comedy that scores high on humor and emotions, even if it sticks to certain cliches, Never Have I Ever is definitely binge-worthy. 

However, apart from its relatable plot, it also scores brownie points for bringing back into our focus, Sendhil Ramamurthy's inescapable charm. 

Sendhil in Never Have I Ever
Sendhil, whose filmography includes shows and movies like Heroes, Covert Affairs, The Office, FlashIt's a Wonderful Afterlife, also appeared in the critically acclaimed comedy-drama, Shor in the City.

Sendhil in Heroes
Heroes Reborn
Senthil in Shor in the City
While he has always aced his roles, Never Have I Ever allows him to truly shine as the understanding, loving father who is Devi's rock when she is alive, and her guiding force, even in death. 

However, what's also true is that every time he smiles on-screen, I'm just a little tempted (okay, a lot tempted) to get a little closer to my laptop screen. 

And he smiles a lot! Which is great for his screen presence and Instagram account, but not so great for my heart, or my laptop screen.  

There is something to be said about Sendhil's suave sense of style that makes him the perfect #MCM, but for every day of the week! 

Sendhil
If those unruly curls didn't stand a chance, what chance would us mere mortals have?

Really, anyone who can rock both, smoldering glares and goofy expressions, deserves all our love and appreciation. 

Of course, that chiseled jaw helps elevates every look he puts together. Especially when he combines a smirk to go with it. 

Forget Wednesdays, he can wear pink any day of the week. 

Nothing much going on here, except for Sendhil Ramamurthy casually posing and stealing hearts. 

But, TBH, I was caught, hook, line, and sinker, by that smile alone. 

Sendhil in Covert Affairs
And I am not the only one! 

Never have I ever found someone who is tall, dark, handsome, and wholesome!