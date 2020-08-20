Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. His death sent shockwaves across the industry and led to renewed discussions on 'nepotism' and the importance of mental health.

Mumbai Police initiated an investigation into the case under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and interviewed several celebrities, including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Other interviewees were directors Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, etc. 

Over a month after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, his father filed an FIR with Bihar Police, accusing actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetment of suicide and financial fraud, among other complaints. 

Prior to the FIR being filed, Rhea Chakraborty had shared on social media that she was dating Sushant Singh, and requested for a CBI inquiry into the case. 

Here's a look at everything that has transpired since Sushant's family filed an FIR: 

On July 28, after it was reported that Sushant's father had filed an FIR with Bihar Police, a four-member-team of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai. 

On July 29, 2020, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer filed a petition with SC, asking for the FIR to be transferred from Patna to Mumbai. 

At the time, K. K. Singh's lawyer, senior advocate Vikas Singh claimed that someone from the Mumbai Police was 'helping' Rhea. Sushant's family filed a caveat with Supreme Court, 'seeking permission to be heard', before passing judgement on Rhea's PIL. 

On July 31, 2020, the Enforcement Directorate filed a case of money laundering against Rhea and her relatives, on the basis of Sushant's father's complaint. 

On the same day, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer released a video in which Rhea stated that she believed, ''justice will prevail''. 

On August 3, Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey alleged that Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari was 'forcibly quarantined' by BMC for 14 days when he arrived in Mumbai on August 2. 

Stories of Mumbai Police hampering Bihar Police's investigation had already been making the rounds of social media. Additionally, only SP Tiwari was quarantined, not the Bihar police team that earlier reached Mumbai and began investigations. 

On August 3, ANI shared a self-made video of Sushant's father, K.K. Singh. Mr. Singh stated that he had informed Bandra Police, in February, that his son's life was in danger. 

On the same day, Mumbai Police divulged their findings, stating that 56 people had been interviewed and there was no evidence implicating any politician in the case. 

Mumbai Police Commissioner also added that the question was not of non-cooperation with Bihar Police, but of proper jurisdiction, adding that Sushant's family had initially not raised any suspicion. 

On August 4, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar demanded a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Ever since it was reported that Sushant died by suicide, fans had been regularly demanding on social media for CBI to investigate the case. 

Sushant's maternal uncle, former union minister Subramanian Swamy, actor Shekhar Suman were some of the people to initially request an inquiry. 

However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and CM Uddhav Thackeray had repeatedly denied the possibility of a CBI inquiry. Consequently, rumors linking Maharashtra Government's involvement in the case floated on social media.

On August 5, the centre asked for a CBI inquiry, and on August 6, CBI filed an FIR. 

The four-member-team of Bihar Police also left Mumbai on August 6. The Supreme Court took up Rhea's petition for case transfer, naming the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, and Mumbai Police. All were asked to submit their affidavits.

Minister Aaditya Thackeray also issued a statement, denying any involvement with the case. 

Some people cannot digest the Maharashtra government’s success and popularity, and have started playing dirty politics over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. There has been unnecessary mudslinging personally on me and the Thackeray family. This political grouse is because of their despondency. This attempt of playing politics over someone’s death is a blot on humanity

On August 7, ED began conducting interviews in the money laundering case. Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty recorded their statements. 

ED also interviewed Rhea's business manager, Rhea and Sushant's common friend, and Sushant's sister Mitu Singh. 

On August 8, Mumbai Police filed an affidavit with SC, accusing the CBI of “indecent haste” in taking over the investigation of Sushant Singh's death. Meanwhile, Sushant's family's affidavit alleged that Mumbai Police did not conduct a thorough investigation. 

On the same day, India Today reported that Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer released an official statement stating she only had two things of Sushant, a bottle and a gratitude note. 

The gratitude note listed things Sushant was grateful for, and they included names of Rhea's family members. 

On August 11, Rhea submitted a plea with Supreme Court alleging media trial and state interference, a day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Sushant had 'strained relations' with his father. 

On the same day, Maharashtra Government claimed to Supreme Court that the Bihar Police lacked jurisdiction in the case. However, SC reserved its judgement on the case. 

On August 12, Sushant's relative and MLA Neeraj Kumar Bablu served a legal notice to MLA Sanjay Raut, asking him to apologize for his remarks. 

As of August 13, after repeated rounds of questioning, ED had not found any 'substantial direct transfers' to Rhea's, or her relatives', bank accounts. 

As the concerned parties waited for SC's verdict, Sushant's sister Shweta also requested for CBI inquiry into the case. Shortly afterward, most of Bollywood also shared messages supporting CBI inquiry into the case. 

On August 18, a day before SC's verdict, Rhea released another official statement claiming she had a strained relationship with Sushant's family after one of his sisters allegedly groped her at a party, after getting drunk. The statement also listed that Rhea had never met Aditya Thakeray. 

On the same day, it was reported that Sushant's family was apprehensive about evidence tampering. 

On August 19, the Supreme Court delivered its verdict, asking CBI to take over the investigation. Sushant's family members, friends, and fans welcomed the news.

Sushant's father also issued a statement, clarifying that he was Sushant's legal heir. CBI will now begin its probe. 