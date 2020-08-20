Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. His death sent shockwaves across the industry and led to renewed discussions on 'nepotism' and the importance of mental health.

Mumbai Police initiated an investigation into the case under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and interviewed several celebrities, including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Other interviewees were directors Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, etc.

Over a month after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, his father filed an FIR with Bihar Police, accusing actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetment of suicide and financial fraud, among other complaints.

FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of #SushantSinghRajput's father: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

Prior to the FIR being filed, Rhea Chakraborty had shared on social media that she was dating Sushant Singh, and requested for a CBI inquiry into the case.

Here's a look at everything that has transpired since Sushant's family filed an FIR:

On July 28, after it was reported that Sushant's father had filed an FIR with Bihar Police, a four-member-team of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai.

On July 29, 2020, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer filed a petition with SC, asking for the FIR to be transferred from Patna to Mumbai.

Petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput's death to Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer



An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against Rhea in Bihar yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

At the time, K. K. Singh's lawyer, senior advocate Vikas Singh claimed that someone from the Mumbai Police was 'helping' Rhea. Sushant's family filed a caveat with Supreme Court, 'seeking permission to be heard', before passing judgement on Rhea's PIL.

On July 31, 2020, the Enforcement Directorate filed a case of money laundering against Rhea and her relatives, on the basis of Sushant's father's complaint.

On the same day, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer released a video in which Rhea stated that she believed, ''justice will prevail''.

On August 3, Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey alleged that Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari was 'forcibly quarantined' by BMC for 14 days when he arrived in Mumbai on August 2.

Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari quarantined after he reached Mumbai to supervise the probe being conducted by Bihar Police into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput; his hand stamped indicating isolation period till August 15: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2020

Stories of Mumbai Police hampering Bihar Police's investigation had already been making the rounds of social media. Additionally, only SP Tiwari was quarantined, not the Bihar police team that earlier reached Mumbai and began investigations.

Mumbai: A team of Bihar Police arrives at Kotak Bank's Bandra West branch to get details of actor #SushantSinghRajput's account. pic.twitter.com/GcxuvzauYE — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

On August 3, ANI shared a self-made video of Sushant's father, K.K. Singh. Mr. Singh stated that he had informed Bandra Police, in February, that his son's life was in danger.

#WATCH: #SushantSinghRajput's father in a self-made video says, "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna." pic.twitter.com/tnn9XN1XlB — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

On the same day, Mumbai Police divulged their findings, stating that 56 people had been interviewed and there was no evidence implicating any politician in the case.

There is no question of non-cooperation, we are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in #SushantSinghRajputCase. Still, if they've got jurisdiction then they should prove it: Mumbai Police Commissioner on Bihar police's claim of non-cooperation pic.twitter.com/E8pyrwm0BL — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Mumbai Police Commissioner also added that the question was not of non-cooperation with Bihar Police, but of proper jurisdiction, adding that Sushant's family had initially not raised any suspicion.

Sushant's father, sister and brother in law's statement were recorded on June 16. At that moment, they didn't raise any suspicion neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation: Param Bir Singh, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai on #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase https://t.co/B0truatyap — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

On August 4, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar demanded a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The DGP spoke to #SushantSinghRajput's father this morning and he gave consent for CBI inquiry. So now, we are recommending CBI probe in the matter: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to ANI

(file pic) https://t.co/gKpHeYbrk5 pic.twitter.com/jnkNXOzY6h — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Ever since it was reported that Sushant died by suicide, fans had been regularly demanding on social media for CBI to investigate the case.

Sushant's maternal uncle, former union minister Subramanian Swamy, actor Shekhar Suman were some of the people to initially request an inquiry.

However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and CM Uddhav Thackeray had repeatedly denied the possibility of a CBI inquiry. Consequently, rumors linking Maharashtra Government's involvement in the case floated on social media.

On August 5, the centre asked for a CBI inquiry, and on August 6, CBI filed an FIR.

The four-member-team of Bihar Police also left Mumbai on August 6. The Supreme Court took up Rhea's petition for case transfer, naming the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, and Mumbai Police. All were asked to submit their affidavits.

Minister Aaditya Thackeray also issued a statement, denying any involvement with the case.

Some people cannot digest the Maharashtra government’s success and popularity, and have started playing dirty politics over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. There has been unnecessary mudslinging personally on me and the Thackeray family. This political grouse is because of their despondency. This attempt of playing politics over someone’s death is a blot on humanity

On August 7, ED began conducting interviews in the money laundering case. Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty recorded their statements.

ED also interviewed Rhea's business manager, Rhea and Sushant's common friend, and Sushant's sister Mitu Singh.

On August 8, Mumbai Police filed an affidavit with SC, accusing the CBI of “indecent haste” in taking over the investigation of Sushant Singh's death. Meanwhile, Sushant's family's affidavit alleged that Mumbai Police did not conduct a thorough investigation.

On the same day, India Today reported that Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer released an official statement stating she only had two things of Sushant, a bottle and a gratitude note.

The gratitude note listed things Sushant was grateful for, and they included names of Rhea's family members.

On August 11, Rhea submitted a plea with Supreme Court alleging media trial and state interference, a day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Sushant had 'strained relations' with his father.

On the same day, Maharashtra Government claimed to Supreme Court that the Bihar Police lacked jurisdiction in the case. However, SC reserved its judgement on the case.

On August 12, Sushant's relative and MLA Neeraj Kumar Bablu served a legal notice to MLA Sanjay Raut, asking him to apologize for his remarks.

#SushantSingRajput 's cousin Neeraj Kumar Bablu sends a legal notice to Sanjay Raut over his controversial remarks!https://t.co/U3IHPD8Lsp — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) August 12, 2020

As of August 13, after repeated rounds of questioning, ED had not found any 'substantial direct transfers' to Rhea's, or her relatives', bank accounts.

As the concerned parties waited for SC's verdict, Sushant's sister Shweta also requested for CBI inquiry into the case. Shortly afterward, most of Bollywood also shared messages supporting CBI inquiry into the case.

On August 18, a day before SC's verdict, Rhea released another official statement claiming she had a strained relationship with Sushant's family after one of his sisters allegedly groped her at a party, after getting drunk. The statement also listed that Rhea had never met Aditya Thakeray.

Breaking now: Rhea Chakraborty releases detailed statement through her lawyer to @IndiaToday Says never met @AUThackeray or spoken to him. Says has no objection to CBI but Qs jurisdiction of Bihar police. Says Sushant family version of events are ‘nonsense’/‘afterthought. pic.twitter.com/H6vl2hBvcI — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 18, 2020

On the same day, it was reported that Sushant's family was apprehensive about evidence tampering.

In the case of the alleged suicide by actor #SushantSinghRajput, his family is now apprehensive about evidence being destroyed & witnesses being threatened.



Sushant's cousin Neeraj Kumar Bablu, said that the evidence in this case was being erased & witnesses could be eliminated. pic.twitter.com/DeVozD6yTL — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 18, 2020

On August 19, the Supreme Court delivered its verdict, asking CBI to take over the investigation. Sushant's family members, friends, and fans welcomed the news.

Sushant's father also issued a statement, clarifying that he was Sushant's legal heir. CBI will now begin its probe.