The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) which were held across the world for years as a form of celebration for Bollywood stars, has just announced where their 21st Edition will take place. And there is no way in hell we could have guessed it.  

From London, Madrid, Thailand to Mumbai and now Indore, IIFA seems to have come a long way. We can't wait to watch Bollywood stars walk the red carpet in Madhya Pradesh, and neither can snarky Twitter. 

Kya se kya ho gaya...