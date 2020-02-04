The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) which were held across the world for years as a form of celebration for Bollywood stars, has just announced where their 21st Edition will take place. And there is no way in hell we could have guessed it.

Click on the link to see IIFA finds its next destination in Madhya Pradesh!



Link: https://t.co/wqLbi3fJpN#IIFA2020MP #IIFA pic.twitter.com/1NWnpO66HZ — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) February 3, 2020

From London, Madrid, Thailand to Mumbai and now Indore, IIFA seems to have come a long way. We can't wait to watch Bollywood stars walk the red carpet in Madhya Pradesh, and neither can snarky Twitter.

Q: How bad is the economy?



A: pic.twitter.com/TPGMu4iPq7 — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) February 3, 2020

Bhojpuri cinema is going strong though. pic.twitter.com/HU1LJJa3sh — Himalay (@Oxynom) February 3, 2020

Hahahahahahaha. True though. It's finally punching the one industry that was fully unaware and in denial of everything. — Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) February 3, 2020

Yahi haal raha to agle saal mail pe certificate bhej denge winners ke ghar pe — Amit Choudhary (@Choudhary06Amit) February 4, 2020

A: KRK replaces SRK as IIFA host #ThatsHowBadItIs — Piyush M Agarwal (@piyushmagarwal) February 4, 2020

Ye to kuch bhi nahi he...modiji oscar bhi karva denge trump ko bol ke India me. — Parth Patel (@Patelparthv07) February 4, 2020

Kya se kya ho gaya...