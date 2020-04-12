Has the joy of working from home turned into involuntary pangs of missing office? Then we've got great news for you. 

Because Mussadilal is all set to bring back the memories of office colleagues and crazy workplaces with Office Office returning to TV screens from Monday, April 13, 2020. 

The popular sitcom starred Pankaj Kapur as Mussadilal, a common man constantly shuttling between government departments, trying to get his work done. 

Office Office
A satirical comedy on the corruption and unprofessionalism of government agencies, Office Office was a hit with the audience. 