According to reports, supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together.

Though the couple is yet to officially and publically share the exciting news about their pregnancy, an unnamed source at Entertainment Tonight revealed:

Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she's only a few months along.

Zigi just celebrated Gigi's 25th birthday together, as they are quarantined with the Hadid family. According to reports, Gigi is currently 20 weeks along.

The power couple's relationship has been on and off for a really long time. But, according to sources, they have been together since December 2019. In fact, Zigi shippers got some clarity when they were spotted together during V-day.

Though it is unclear if they know the sex of the baby yet, sources have revealed to ET that both of the families are super excited to welcome the baby:

Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.

Netizen's reaction to this surprising news is literally how most of the directioners are feeling right now:

Zayn and gigi expecting a baby



Every brown girl that fancies Zayn #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/301vRK6T6B — Hayyan (@Hayyan_197) April 29, 2020

Me after reading an article about Zayn and Gigi having a baby #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/wWXmuMdLjX — açelya✈️ (@acelya_6100) April 28, 2020

#GigiHadid and #ZaynMalik ‘s newborn....covered in a gold blanket ...already richer than ill ever be 😄 pic.twitter.com/LSobaMULm4 — p (@pauline_4) April 28, 2020

"gigi hadid and zayn malik are expecting their first child together"



Brown girls listening to "Tuje yaad naa meri aaye" 😂 SAD DAY #ZaynMalik #Gigihadid pic.twitter.com/EUjH7mGglK — Gaurav (@Xo_gaurav_xo_) April 29, 2020

#ZaynMalik is about to be a dad and y’all want me to act like I’m ok? Like my childhood fantasy ain’t ruined? 💀 pic.twitter.com/3r0knwzUEa — #1 Pied Piper Stan 😔💅ᴹᶦᵐᶦ 🪐⁷ (@nymphjjk1) April 29, 2020

SO #GigiHadid IS 20 WEEKS PREGNANT with #ZaynMalik ‘s baby!!!!! Finally some good news in 2020😭😭 pic.twitter.com/b5qCa4ic56 — Debora Abé (@deboraabebe) April 28, 2020

ZAYN AND GIGI ARE EXPECTING A CHILD I'M SO HAPPY FOR THEM I'M LITERALLY CRYING RN😭😭😭😭😭😭 THEY'RE GONNA BE AMAZING PARENTS😭😭😭😭😭😭#ZaynMalik #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/2A6RwM8vaB — yaren :) (@yyd413) April 28, 2020

niall and harry's reaction when they knew that 3/5 of one direction is having a baby.#HarryandNiall #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/9UfNOA40Dr — cassandra🌻 (@cassiepeaa) April 29, 2020

Though as a directioner who will have an eternal crush on Zayn Malik it kills me to say this, Zigi's baby will probably be the cutest little ball of good looks ever.

We literally cannot wait for Zigi to make this news official.