According to reports, supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together.
Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she's only a few months along.
Though it is unclear if they know the sex of the baby yet, sources have revealed to ET that both of the families are super excited to welcome the baby:
Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.
Netizen's reaction to this surprising news is literally how most of the directioners are feeling right now:
Zayn and gigi expecting a baby— Hayyan (@Hayyan_197) April 29, 2020
Every brown girl that fancies Zayn #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/301vRK6T6B
Me after reading an article about Zayn and Gigi having a baby #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/wWXmuMdLjX— açelya✈️ (@acelya_6100) April 28, 2020
#GigiHadid and #ZaynMalik ‘s newborn....covered in a gold blanket ...already richer than ill ever be 😄 pic.twitter.com/LSobaMULm4— p (@pauline_4) April 28, 2020
SO CUTE! i missed him so much 😪, he's SO fucking BEAUTIFUL and HANDSOME! 😍 and he with gigi #goals.#Zigi #ZaynMalik #Malik #GigiHadid #Hadid pic.twitter.com/Ysi3MvArjv— Z (@oonedirectixn) April 26, 2020
"gigi hadid and zayn malik are expecting their first child together"— Gaurav (@Xo_gaurav_xo_) April 29, 2020
Brown girls listening to "Tuje yaad naa meri aaye" 😂 SAD DAY #ZaynMalik #Gigihadid pic.twitter.com/EUjH7mGglK
#ZaynMalik is about to be a dad and y’all want me to act like I’m ok? Like my childhood fantasy ain’t ruined? 💀 pic.twitter.com/3r0knwzUEa— #1 Pied Piper Stan 😔💅ᴹᶦᵐᶦ 🪐⁷ (@nymphjjk1) April 29, 2020
SO #GigiHadid IS 20 WEEKS PREGNANT with #ZaynMalik ‘s baby!!!!! Finally some good news in 2020😭😭 pic.twitter.com/b5qCa4ic56— Debora Abé (@deboraabebe) April 28, 2020
ZAYN AND GIGI ARE EXPECTING A CHILD I'M SO HAPPY FOR THEM I'M LITERALLY CRYING RN😭😭😭😭😭😭 THEY'RE GONNA BE AMAZING PARENTS😭😭😭😭😭😭#ZaynMalik #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/2A6RwM8vaB— yaren :) (@yyd413) April 28, 2020
Zayn fangirls crying about Gigi’s pregnancy— Elizabeth (@Elizabeth_D29Z) April 28, 2020
Meanwhile Gigi :#gigi #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/0vyIpX0mkX
niall and harry's reaction when they knew that 3/5 of one direction is having a baby.#HarryandNiall #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/9UfNOA40Dr— cassandra🌻 (@cassiepeaa) April 29, 2020
✨ gigi and zayn are going to be the cutest parents ✨— ゛ (@BELLAGUCCl) April 29, 2020
─ #GigiHadid #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/PVxuUQtYW5
#ZaynMalik definitely looks cuter than the babies 😌 pic.twitter.com/SK4RY8wvyI— Zaynah😷 (@Sweeet_Potato20) April 29, 2020
me opening twitter and seeing what’s : #zaynchen #Gigi #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/zOqYwrxwXE— Minal khan (@model_hun) April 29, 2020
Though as a directioner who will have an eternal crush on Zayn Malik it kills me to say this, Zigi's baby will probably be the cutest little ball of good looks ever.
We literally cannot wait for Zigi to make this news official.