It's been almost a whole year since the pandemic changed our lives. But now, after the government sanctioned 'Unlock' rules, everything is almost back to normal (despite Covid-19's presence).

So, taking full advantage of these new rules, India's most popular music festival - Sunburn announced that it indeed will take place this year in Goa.

Presenting Sunburn Goa 2020 in a completely new avatar. A new beginning. Join us for great music & beautiful vibes at Vagator, Goa, on the 27th, 28th and 29th of Dec 2020.

Sunburn Goa 2020 Protocols - https://t.co/SEja01z29u#SunburnGoa2020 #TheShowMustGOAOn pic.twitter.com/Eh6UZhK1se — Sunburn Festival (@SunburnFestival) November 1, 2020

But, keeping in mind the Covid-19 status, the festival has made some changes when it comes to its regulations. It will allow a limited capacity of 20%. Will have thermal scanning and won't allow entry without the Aarogya Setu app.

However, anyone who has been a part of this festival knows that maintaining social distancing at this music festival is completely impossible. So, Twitter called this move irresponsible.

WTF you mean by 20% capacity ? Are you going to put circles infront of the stage for drunk people to dance with social distancing ? Our Goan doctors are already not getting paid + have to leave their residency to convert rooms for Hospital beds. Have some sense of responsibility. — CONRAD BARRETO * (@conradbeckham) November 1, 2020

The show should be put on hold. Irresponsible. Haven't you learned anything from other countries?

Or are you just going to issue tickets, then cancel the show and refund 'with taxes subtracted'? — Sahil Singh (@flysulu) November 1, 2020

Relax, people! Survival of the fittest . — 42 (@Yashodhara) November 1, 2020

Shame on you. And shame on @bookmyshow for supporting such a dangerous and stupid move.



Don't you guys have any morals or a conscience? — Joanna (@thatdoggonelady) November 1, 2020

Wondering about the artists lineup. Who would want to perform at an EDM festival at 'this time of the year', during a pandemic? — رحل حسن / .Rhul H (@rhulh5n12) November 2, 2020

Are you lot idiots? What part of covid, social distancing, stop the spread of the virus and don't gather in large groups do you not understand? — deNoronha (@deNoronhaUK) November 1, 2020

Chalo Goa! — Nishchay (@nishchaymehta17) November 1, 2020

Hoping this gets cancelled. Hoping sponsors and partners pull out of this stupidity. — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) November 1, 2020

This is increasing the risk of COVID. Will you take responsibility of ensuring there are not infections due to this ? — Venki (@venkishetti) November 1, 2020

Bhai there is a pandemic going on. — Aditya (@AdityaN2001) November 1, 2020

Are you for real? Business above human lives?????? — Louanne | #SaveMollem (@the_lou_natic) November 1, 2020

The festival will be taking place at Vagator, Goa, on the 27th, 28th and 29th of Dec 2020.