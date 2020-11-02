It's been almost a whole year since the pandemic changed our lives. But now, after the government sanctioned 'Unlock' rules, everything is almost back to normal (despite Covid-19's presence).
So, taking full advantage of these new rules, India's most popular music festival - Sunburn announced that it indeed will take place this year in Goa.
Presenting Sunburn Goa 2020 in a completely new avatar. A new beginning. Join us for great music & beautiful vibes at Vagator, Goa, on the 27th, 28th and 29th of Dec 2020.— Sunburn Festival (@SunburnFestival) November 1, 2020
Sunburn Goa 2020 Protocols - https://t.co/SEja01z29u#SunburnGoa2020 #TheShowMustGOAOn pic.twitter.com/Eh6UZhK1se
But, keeping in mind the Covid-19 status, the festival has made some changes when it comes to its regulations. It will allow a limited capacity of 20%. Will have thermal scanning and won't allow entry without the Aarogya Setu app.
However, anyone who has been a part of this festival knows that maintaining social distancing at this music festival is completely impossible. So, Twitter called this move irresponsible.
WTF you mean by 20% capacity ? Are you going to put circles infront of the stage for drunk people to dance with social distancing ? Our Goan doctors are already not getting paid + have to leave their residency to convert rooms for Hospital beds. Have some sense of responsibility.— CONRAD BARRETO * (@conradbeckham) November 1, 2020
The show should be put on hold. Irresponsible. Haven't you learned anything from other countries?— Sahil Singh (@flysulu) November 1, 2020
Or are you just going to issue tickets, then cancel the show and refund 'with taxes subtracted'?
Relax, people! Survival of the fittest .— 42 (@Yashodhara) November 1, 2020
Shame on you. And shame on @bookmyshow for supporting such a dangerous and stupid move.— Joanna (@thatdoggonelady) November 1, 2020
Don't you guys have any morals or a conscience?
I mean seriously 🤦 pic.twitter.com/oyInUc3Vuz— Engel ! (@RealmadKop) November 1, 2020
Wondering about the artists lineup. Who would want to perform at an EDM festival at 'this time of the year', during a pandemic?— رحل حسن / .Rhul H (@rhulh5n12) November 2, 2020
Are you lot idiots? What part of covid, social distancing, stop the spread of the virus and don't gather in large groups do you not understand?— deNoronha (@deNoronhaUK) November 1, 2020
Chalo Goa!— Nishchay (@nishchaymehta17) November 1, 2020
Hoping this gets cancelled. Hoping sponsors and partners pull out of this stupidity.— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) November 1, 2020
This is increasing the risk of COVID. Will you take responsibility of ensuring there are not infections due to this ?— Venki (@venkishetti) November 1, 2020
Bhai there is a pandemic going on.— Aditya (@AdityaN2001) November 1, 2020
The festival will be taking place at Vagator, Goa, on the 27th, 28th and 29th of Dec 2020.