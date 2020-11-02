It's been almost a whole year since the pandemic changed our lives. But now, after the government sanctioned 'Unlock' rules, everything is almost back to normal (despite Covid-19's presence).

So, taking full advantage of these new rules, India's most popular music festival - Sunburn announced that it indeed will take place this year in Goa. 

But, keeping in mind the Covid-19 status, the festival has made some changes when it comes to its regulations. It will allow a limited capacity of 20%. Will have thermal scanning and won't allow entry without the Aarogya Setu app. 

However, anyone who has been a part of this festival knows that maintaining social distancing at this music festival is completely impossible. So, Twitter called this move irresponsible. 

The festival will be taking place at Vagator, Goa, on the 27th, 28th and 29th of Dec 2020. 