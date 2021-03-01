Looking for some fool-proof shows to watch? Well, the Golden Globes just made that easier. Here are all the TV shows and series that were nominated for the awards, and definitely shouldn't miss them.

1. The Crown

The Crown won big at the Golden Globes, with the Best Television Series Drama award. Josh O'Connor won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama). While Olivia Colman was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Emma Corrin won in this category. Helena Bonham Carter nominated Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, an award that Gillian Anderson won in the Actor category.

Watch it on Netflix.

2. Lovecraft Country

This horror drama series about a young black man who travels across the segregated 1950s United States in search of his missing father was nominated in the Best Television Series Drama category.



Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

3. Emily in Paris

This series about a young woman moving to Paris was one of 2021's most loved shows. Lily Collins was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series category and the series was nominated in the Best Television Series category.



Watch it on Netflix.



4. The Mandalorian

This space Western television series is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise and has become a crowd favourite. The series was nominated for the Best Television Series Drama award at the Globes.



Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

5. Ozark

The show about a financial planner who relocates his family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozark, was nominated for the Best Television Series Drama. Along with the leads, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, who were nominated for Best Performance by an Actor & Actress in a Television Series. Julia Garner was also nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series category.



Watch it on Netflix.



6. Normal People

This show about two people who weave in and out of each others' lives through the years was nominated under the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category. The lead, Daisy Edgar-Jones was also nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award.





Watch it on Lionsgate.

7. Better Call Saul

This show about an ex-conman who turns into a criminal lawyer has 5 seasons that you'll love to binge-watch. Bob Odenkirk was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series category for his role as Saul Goodman.





Watch it on Netflix.

8. Ratched

This thriller horror show about a nurse who turns on her patients was nominated under the Best Television Series Drama category. The lead protagonist, Sarah Paulson was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series category and Cynthia Nixon was nominated for her role as supporting actor.





Watch it on Netflix.

9. Killing Eve

With 3 brilliant seasons, this series about a serial killer and a cop has still held its own. The lead 'villanelle', Jodie Comer was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series category.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

10. Hunters

This show about 'Hunters' who kill Nazis living in 1977 New York City is a must-watch for every action lover. Veteran actor, Al Pacino, who plays the mastermind in the show, was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series category.



Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.



11. Perry Mason

This legal drama set in 1932 Los Angeles is based on novels and short stories by Erle Stanley Gardner. Matthew Rhys, who plays the titular role, was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series award.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

12. The Flight Attendant

This series about a flight attendant who wakes up in a hotel room with a dead man, was nominated for the Best Television Series award. Kaley Cuoco was nominated for her role in this thriller, in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series category.

13. The Great

This “anti-historical” comedy was nominated for the Best Television Series, along with the lead pair, Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning, who were both nominated for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress in a Television Series.

14. Schitt's Creek

This hilarious series won the Best Television Series award in the Musical or Comedy category. While Eugene Levy was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series and Catherine O'Hara won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series award. Annie Murphy was also nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, along with Daniel Levy in the Actor category.





Watch it on Netflix.

15. Ted Lasso

This show about a small-time coach hired to coach a professional soccer team in England was nominated in the Best Television Series category. The lead star, Jason Sudekis, who plays the titular role, won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series award.





Watch it on AppleTV+.

16. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

This series follows the life of a computer coder, Zoey Clarke magically begins to hear people's innermost wants and desires through popular songs. Jane Levy, who plays the role of Zoey, was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series award.

17. Black Monday

A period dark comedy, this series follows the employees of second-tier Wall Street trading firm the Jammer Group in the year leading up to "Black Monday", the day when international stock markets crashed in 1987. Don Cheadle was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series for his role in the series.

18. Ramy

This series follows the journey of a first-generation Egyptian-American in a politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy Youssef, who plays the titular role, was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

19. The Queen's Gambit

One of Netflix's biggest shows of 2020, it bagged the award for the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Anya Taylor-Joy, the main protagonist won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award.





Watch it on Netflix.

20. Small Axe

This anthology series is based on the real-life experiences of London's West Indian community between 1969 and 1982. It was nominated for the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and John Boyega won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, for the same.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

21. The Undoing

This show about a couple whose life changed overnight after a widespread disaster has an impressive cast. Both Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman, who play the leads, were nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor & Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category. The show was also nominated under the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

22. Unorthodox

This Netflix series about a jewish woman from an orthodox community, who tries to break free, was nominated for the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Shira Haas, who plays the protagonist, was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.





Watch it on Netflix.

23. Mrs. America

This series is loosely based on Phylis Schlafly, a conservative activist who opposed the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. Cate Blanchett, who plays Phyllis Schlafly was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

24. Your Honour

This series follows a judge who is willing to do whatever it takes to save his son, who gets involved in a hit and run. Bryan Cranston, who played the role of the Judge in the show, was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award.

25. The Comey Rule

Based on the book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership by former FBI director James Comey, it follows the challenges in politics and ethics he takes on, as he serves under former United States president, Donald Trump. Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson were nominated for the Best Performance by an Actor and Supporting Role, (respectively) in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award.





Watch it on Voot.

26. The Good Lord Bird

Based on a novel of the same name by James McBride, the story is told from the point of view of Henry "Little Onion" Shackleford, a newly freed teenager who joins abolitionist John Brown on a crusade to end slavery. Ethan Hawke nominated for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award for his role of John Brown in the show.





Watch it on Voot.

27. I Know This Much Is True

This series follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers, one of whom suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. Mark Ruffalo won the award for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his commendable performance in the series.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

28. Hollywood

Set in post-World War II Hollywood, the shows follows actors and filmmakers who will do anything to make their dreams come true. Jim Parsons was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series category for his work in this Netflix series.





Watch it on Netflix.

How many of them have you watched?