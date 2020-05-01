Have you stayed up for nights thinking about all those Grey's Anatomy episodes without your favourite characters? Looks like two of them decided to come together virtually to brighten your day.

Eric Dane AKA Dr. Mark Sloan (McSteamy) and Patrick Dempsey AKA Dr. Derek Shepherd (McDreamy) had gone for a hike sometime back and practised social distancing much before it became the norm.

And it honestly made all our thirsty dreams come true!

Blurry pic of how to hang out 6 feet apart @PatrickDempsey pic.twitter.com/cDsqbHigBc — Eric Dane (@RealEricDane) April 29, 2020

Even though their '6 feet apart' picture was old, our hearts totally skipped a beat after seeing such big smiles on both of their faces. It made us miss them even more.

People of Twitter totally agree with us.

McDreamy and McSteamy OMG. — daniele 🕊 (@Itsweetchild) April 29, 2020

DO NOT MAKE ME CRY NOW — ؘ (@justinchmbrs) April 29, 2020

Somebody sedate me right now — Reja Rasheed (@RasheedReje) April 29, 2020

HOW DO YOU EXPECT THAT I GET OVER YOU GUYS IF YOU DO THIS — aylu ✨ (@vallejosanatomy) April 29, 2020

Needed this. ♥️ — Mia (@thismommyslife_) April 30, 2020

Petition to bring back the Mcbrothers back to Grey's Anatomy whenever this pandemic is over.