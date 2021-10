Can You Actually Guess How Wide Is The Age Gap Between These Movie Leads?

The tinsel town is famous for casting male actors with women who are considerably younger than them. However, can you accurately guess exactly how wide the age gap is?

1. Laxmii: Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani via DNA 25 Years 15 Years 5 Years 3 Years

2. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi: Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma via Biz Asia Live 10 Years 14 Years 22 Years 7 Years

3. Shivaay: Ajay Devgn & Sayyeshaa Saigal via Live Today 30 Years 28 Years 17 Years 8 Years

4. Ghajini: Aamir Khan & Asin Thottumkal via Sify 3 Years 8 Years 14 Years 20 Years

5. Radhe: Salman Khan & Disha Patani via HT 20 Years 26 Years 16 Years 9 Years

6. Nishabd: Amitabh Bachchan & Jiah Khan via Dawn 15 Years 21 Years 39 Years 46 Years

7. Bewafa: Anil Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan via YouTube 23 Years 28 Years 14 Years 12 Years

8. 2.0: Rajnikanth & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan via India Today 11 Years 18 Years 23 Years 20 Years

9. Munna Bhai MBBS: Sanjay Dutt & Gracy Singh via Instant Bollywood 12 Years 21 Years 22 Years 18 Years