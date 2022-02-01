Can You Guess The Bollywood Movies These Famous Celebs Made A Cameo In

When your favourite movie star appears in the movie you've been watching when you least expected it, it feels like a close padosi of yours is on-screen. IDK, it's the connection.

If you love when that connection gets made, I am sure you will know such cameos by heart. Take this quiz and find out if you remember the cameos of these movie stars!

1. Guess the movie Ranbir Kapoor made a cameo in. via Filmfare PK Ra.One Koi... Mil Gaya Joker

2. Guess the movie Irrfan Khan made a cameo in. via Medium Omkara Maqbool Haider Rangoon

3. Guess the movie Vidya Balan made a cameo in. via DailyMotion Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Again! Bombay Velvet Mumbai Meri Jaan

4. Guess the movie Amitabh Bachchan made a cameo in. via Rediff Devdas Pardes Veer Zaara Paheli

5. Guess the movie Abhishek Bachchan made a cameo in. via Cinema Express Salaam-E-Ishq Salaam Namaste Hum Tum Ta Ra Rum Pum

6. Guess the movie Salman Khan made a cameo in. via Nai Dunia Judwaa Judwaa 2 Kick Pagalpanti

7. Guess the movie Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo in. via Pinterest Jab Tak Hai Jaan Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Dilwale Mohabbatein

8. Guess the movie Farah Khan made a cameo in. via Free Press Journal Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Kal Ho Na Ho Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

9. Guess the movie John Abraham made a cameo in. via Postoast Band Baaja Baaraat Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na I Hate Luv Storys Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

10. Guess the movie Shah Rukh, Saif and Aamir Khan made a cameo in. via Postoast Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani Pehla Nasha Andaz Apna Apna

11. Guess the movie Jimmy Shergill made a cameo in. via YouTube Ferrari Ki Sawaari Lage Raho Munna Bhai Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Sanju

12. Guess the movie Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo in. via Pinterest Heyy Babyy Housefull Bachna Ae Haseeno Namastey London

13. Guess the movie Saif Ali Khan made a cameo in. via DNA India Dil Bechara Hasee Toh Phasee Shaandaar Dolly Ki Doli

14. Guess the movie Geeta Kapoor made a cameo in. via Charmboard Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Chalte Chalte

15. Guess the movie Ayan Mukherjee made a cameo in. via MensXP Student of the Year Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Rockstar Tamasha