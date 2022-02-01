Can You Guess The Bollywood Movies These Famous Celebs Made A Cameo In

When your favourite movie star appears in the movie you've been watching when you least expected it, it feels like a close padosi of yours is on-screen. IDK, it's the connection.
If you love when that connection gets made, I am sure you will know such cameos by heart. Take this quiz and find out if you remember the cameos of these movie stars!
1. Guess the movie Ranbir Kapoor made a cameo in.
via Filmfare
2. Guess the movie Irrfan Khan made a cameo in.
via Medium
3. Guess the movie Vidya Balan made a cameo in.
via DailyMotion
4. Guess the movie Amitabh Bachchan made a cameo in.
via Rediff
5. Guess the movie Abhishek Bachchan made a cameo in.
via Cinema Express
6. Guess the movie Salman Khan made a cameo in.
via Nai Dunia
7. Guess the movie Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo in.
via Pinterest
8. Guess the movie Farah Khan made a cameo in.
9. Guess the movie John Abraham made a cameo in.
via Postoast
10. Guess the movie Shah Rukh, Saif and Aamir Khan made a cameo in.
via Postoast
11. Guess the movie Jimmy Shergill made a cameo in.
via YouTube
12. Guess the movie Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo in.
via Pinterest
13. Guess the movie Saif Ali Khan made a cameo in.
via DNA India
14. Guess the movie Geeta Kapoor made a cameo in.
via Charmboard
15. Guess the movie Ayan Mukherjee made a cameo in.
via MensXP
16. Guess the movie Ayan Mukherjee made a cameo in.
via Miss Malini
