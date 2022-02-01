Categories

  • > Can You Guess The Bollywood Movies These Famous Celebs Made A Cameo In

QUIZ

Can You Guess The Bollywood Movies These Famous Celebs Made A Cameo In

Shikha Chandra

20 shares | 2561 views

When your favourite movie star appears in the movie you've been watching when you least expected it, it feels like a close padosi of yours is on-screen. IDK, it's the connection. 

via GIPHY

If you love when that connection gets made, I am sure you will know such cameos by heart. Take this quiz and find out if you remember the cameos of these movie stars!

1. Guess the movie Ranbir Kapoor made a cameo in. 

2. Guess the movie Irrfan Khan made a cameo in.

via Medium

3. Guess the movie Vidya Balan made a cameo in.

4. Guess the movie Amitabh Bachchan made a cameo in.

via Rediff

5. Guess the movie Abhishek Bachchan made a cameo in.

6. Guess the movie Salman Khan made a cameo in.

7. Guess the movie Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo in.

8. Guess the movie Farah Khan made a cameo in.

9. Guess the movie John Abraham made a cameo in.

10. Guess the movie Shah Rukh, Saif and Aamir Khan made a cameo in.

11. Guess the movie Jimmy Shergill made a cameo in.

12. Guess the movie Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo in.

13. Guess the movie Saif Ali Khan made a cameo in.

14. Guess the movie Geeta Kapoor made a cameo in.

15. Guess the movie Ayan Mukherjee made a cameo in.

via MensXP

16. Guess the movie Ayan Mukherjee made a cameo in.

Result

