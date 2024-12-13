In the world of chess, there’s a new king, and he’s just 18. Indian Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju made history at the 2024 World Chess Championship by defeating reigning champion Ding Liren from China, becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion.

But while the world cheered for his jaw-dropping achievement, it was a video from his childhood that truly tugged at everyone’s heartstrings.

The video, now viral with over 54k views, features an 11-year-old Gukesh confidently telling ChessBase India CEO Sagar Shah, “I want to become the youngest World Chess Champion.” And as the internet would have it, seven years later, the boy with big dreams turned those words into reality.

The internet, of course, had thoughts. One user aptly wrote, “Dreams do come true!” while another celebrated the journey, saying, “Full circle moment.” A third commented, “What Sagar Shah has been doing behind the scenes all these years has come to fruition.”

Gukesh’s journey to the top is nothing short of remarkable. The match in Singapore had all the makings of a chess epic, with Gukesh clinching 7.5 points to Ding’s 6.5 in a nail-biting finale. What’s even crazier? He dethroned Garry Kasparov’s 39-year record! Kasparov, widely regarded as a chess legend, had held the title of the youngest World Chess Champion since 1985, when he won at the age of 22.

And, of course, Gukesh is now the second Indian to wear the chess crown, following in the footsteps of the great Viswanathan Anand, who won the title five times in his illustrious career.

Speaking to reporters after his victory, Gukesh shared his joy: “I was dreaming about this moment for the last 10 years. Every chess player wants to live this moment. I’m living my dream.”

As if breaking records and winning a $1.3 million prize wasn’t enough, Gukesh’s victory has reminded us all that dreams, combined with hard work, can become reality.

Cheers to the kid who dreamed big and showed the world what’s possible.