If you are a Potterhead and have grown up watching all Harry Potter movies, then I'm sure it feels like you have grown up with the entire cast.

But just imagine, how weird would it be for the main cast to see each other become full-grown adults. At least, Daniel Radcliffe AKA Harry Potter feels so about his reel BFF Rupert Grint AKA Ron Weasley.

In a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, Radcliffe shared all the deets about how he felt when his former Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint becoming a dad.

I texted him the other day and said I was so happy for him and it’s very very cool. It’s also like super weird, for me, to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are.

The Harry Potter star also described how his former co-star Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger is always reminding him that he is in fact not getting any younger.

I remember when I turned 30 I remember a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find out that they’re lapped.

Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome recently announced that they welcomed a baby girl. He's the first out of the trio to become a parent.

You can watch the entire video starring Daniel Radcliffe here :