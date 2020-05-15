We can all collectively agree that comedian Hasan Minhaj is a snack. This man is funny, does all the right hand gestures and his hair is always on point. And now we have pictures to prove how delish he is.

A desi twitter account decided to make a thread of Hasan as our favourite mithais and we're all ready to be the halwais.

Hasan Minhaj as desi sweets, a thread: pic.twitter.com/hClFhy8wwh — DesiAmericanMedia (@DesiAmericanTV) May 9, 2020

That's all we wrote, folks! We love you Hasan bhai @hasanminhaj, you make us proud to be desi! <3 — DesiAmericanMedia (@DesiAmericanTV) May 9, 2020

How did Hasan react to the thread?

Don't show me this while I'm fasting. https://t.co/UlhPlMo3dC — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) May 14, 2020

We're also in for a sweet surprise because Hasan Minhaj's show Patriot Act is returning to Netflix from May 17th onwards.