If you're literally done with all your other online entertainment services, then YouTube is here to save the the day.

Lionsgate UK will be streaming four films every Saturday throughout May for free. One among them is our fave football movie Bend It Like Beckham.

The movie will be part of the ‘Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies’ experience where people can enjoy a cinema hall-like experience right at home during this lockdown.

This watch party is not just for all the movie lovers, it's also for a good cause. Lionsgate will be raising money for NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal and The Film and TV Charity COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

The watch party is going to start from this Saturday including La La Land (2 May), Eddie the Eagle (9 May), Bend It Like Beckham (16 May) and The Hunger Games (23 May) on YouTube.

So get ready with a tub full of popcorn, cuz Saturdays are gonna be lit.