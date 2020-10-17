Sometimes all you need is a good laugh to turn your day around! Don't fret, we've got your back. Here are the top 10 IMDb Bollywood comedies that promise to have you ROFL.

1. Gol Maal (1979) - 8.5

This movie starring Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt in lead roles is one of the most iconic comedy films in Bollywood. So we're not surprised to see this one on the list.

2. 3 Idiots (2009) - 8.4

Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor and Sharman Joshi in lead roles this movie is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone: What not to do at IIT!.

3. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) - 8.4

With a legendary starcast of Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Bhakti Barve and Neena Gupta, this film should be on everyone's watch list.

4. Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006) - 8.3

The Khosla clan singlehandedly fighting Khurana is one of the most satisfying revenge stories in Bollywood, not to mention the most hilarious.

5. Angoor (1982) - 8.3

Based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, this film stars Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in lead roles.

6. Chupke Chupke (1975) - 8.3

Starring Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Om Prakash in lead roles, this film is a beautiful example of how comedy doesn't need to be crass.

7. Chhoti Si Baat (1976) - 8.3

A heart-warming comedy about a love triangle, starring Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha and Ashok Kumar in lead roles.

8. Chhichhore (2019) - 8.2

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, this film tells the tale of love, friendship, parenthood and growing up.

9. Queen (2013) - 8.2

This Kangana Ranaut film follows the journey of a recently dumped Indian girl who goes on her honeymoon to find herself and ends up making friends, across the world.

10. Hera Pheri (2000) - 8.2

A rare and brilliant comedy, this movie starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu is a cult classic.

How many of them have you watched?